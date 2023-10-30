$!Evergreen Group unveils new corporate haven in M’sia with HWG partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: Evergreen Group Holdings and Holistic Wealth Group (HWG) have joined forces to transform the financial industry landscape in Malaysia.

The financial entity known for its Fund Management and Financial Institution Licenses in various Asian regions has for the first time opened its corporate office in Pisteuo’s UpTown Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

HWG is currently leading an amazing journey of growth and transformation, with a clear goal of becoming the top-notch provider of wealth management services. This partnership of the pioneer business will surely shed light on the future of the clients, making their lives more fulfilling.

Evergreen Group Holdings: A leading financial entity with a vision for positive impact

Well-known Singaporean K-pop singer David Yong, who is also Evergreen Group Holdings CEO, said: “We are committed to long-term commitment and positive impact.”

He added that Evergreen Group Holdings aims to transform the financial industry landscape through strategic partnerships, comprehensive financial advisory, and socially responsible initiatives.

Yong said, “The milestone will be celebrated alongside the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HWG, a leading wealth management company. Furthermore, we embrace the latest advancements in the financial industry to provide the best possible service.”

Moving forward, he added that their dedication to excellence and innovation will continue to set new benchmarks in wealth management and positively impact the financial well-being of their clients.

“This venture will contribute to the improvement of the financial landscape and enable the provision of comprehensive financial advisory to individuals, businesses, and institutions.”