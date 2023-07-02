Expand knowledge and enhance skills with MCC and APEL(C) at UTAR

Learning continues, whether at school, work, or home, and in some cases, continuous learning becomes a necessity for individuals who wish to upskill and expand their knowledge for professional and personal purposes. Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) caters to those needs through its Micro-Credential Courses (MCC) and Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL (C)) for credit award.

The options for applicants to enrol in either MCC’s undergraduate or postgraduate courses in UTAR actually support their professional, technical, academic and personal development because the single or a series of courses are designed to educate learners with information, skills, values and competencies in a specific field of study or activity. This allows applicants to utilise these courses as opportunities and platforms to enhance professional development, and even for upskilling or reskilling.

Upon completion of an MCC course, participants will receive an e-certificate, and will also be awarded the UTAR Malaysian Micro-Credential Statement (UTAR MMS) which will allow them to transfer credit when they pursue their studies in UTAR.

Meanwhile, for registered students of UTAR, who have prior working experiences and also possess relevant knowledge and skills, acquired through non-formal work-related learning experience and informal training courses, the APEL (C) will be a suitable option for them.

Centre for Extension Education Director Assoc Prof Ir Dr Lim Jee Hock said, “APEL (C) Centre, set up under the Division of Admissions and Credit Evaluation (DACE), started in September 2019. APEL (C) is an award of credit granted to a student based on prior experiential learning that is relevant and specific towards a course within a programme of study.”

He added, “APEL (C) is indeed a good opportunity for adult students to enrol in higher education programmes because it gives recognition to students’ skills and knowledge acquired through work experience and short courses attended. Through APEL (C), redundant learning can be reduced, and learning of similar content can be avoided, which also allows for reduced time and cost in completing a study programme.”

The award of credits is in the form of credit transfer and will be counted towards the total graduating credits of the specific programme of study enrolled. The maximum credit transfer is up to 30% of the total graduating credits of a specific programme of study. APEL(C) is applicable to all courses offered by the respective programme (subject to the requirements by the relevant Professional Bodies, Ministry of Higher Education and University, if any) except for final year project-based courses. DACE will facilitate and process the applications for Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning.

UTAR offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, and Agriculture and Food Science. The university also engages in the provision and conduct of research, consultation, management and leadership training, and other related educational services at its Sungai Long and Kampar campuses in Malaysia. For more information, please visit www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).