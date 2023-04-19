$!Experience Jiwa Raya with ZUS Coffee’s New Velvet Crème Series

The Velvet Crème series offers a range of festive beverages, including hot and iced Velvet Crème Latté (RM 13.80). These drinks are made with the perfect balance of rich espresso and silky milk, and are topped off with a velvety cloud of sweet crème brûlée flavor that will truly enhance the Raya experience. It’s like savoring a cup of kopi on Raya morning, but with a modern twist!

The Velvet Crème series debuts for everyone in the family, including atok, nenek, ibu, ayah, kakak, abang and adik, to have fun with a crème-stache, adding a little bit of quirkiness to this Raya.

“Many of us spend the holiday season out and about, caught up in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives with family and friends. As the Raya holidays approach, ZUS Coffee would like to welcome everyone to find peace and relaxation in enjoying togetherness with those they care about. We hope that everyone who walks into ZUS Coffee leaves excited,“ ZUS Coffee VP Growth & Marketing, Stephy Foong said.

KUALA LUMPUR : ZUS Coffee, Malaysia’s top tech-enabled coffee brand, is celebrating the Raya season with a festive lineup of new and classic flavors. There’s no better way to spend time with your loved ones than by enjoying a cold drink or warm cup of these delicious beverages.

For matcha lovers, we also have the hot and iced Velvet Crème Matcha Latté (RM 13.80). These drinks boast a creamy texture that melts in your mouth, and are the perfect balance of silky matcha and rich, velvety crème bliss. Imagine sitting with loved ones, sipping on this drink while sharing stories and jokes – what a fantastic way to enjoy your Hari Raya celebrations this year!

If you’re a fan of mocha, don’t miss out on our hot and iced Velvet Crème Mocha (RM13.80). Both are Eid-licious! With their smooth and velvety texture, these mocha bliss drinks are the heavenly coffee concoction that’s perfect for Jiwa Raya.

In fact, there’s something for everyone at ZUS Coffee!

From now until April 23rd, ZUS Coffee is offering Malaysians from all walks of life a “Buy 1 Get 50% off at 2nd cup” promotion (T&Cs apply). This promotion will help you enjoy a more delightful trip, festive break, or relaxation time during Raya season.

ZUS Coffee has created a Raya music video for the song “Jiwa Raya,“ which combines old and new components to create a distinct and modern sound while paying homage to the Raya traditions that we love, miss, and enjoy. The music video is a fun tribute to our cultural heritage and showcases the spirit of Raya in its own delightful way. With its catchy tune, “Jiwa Raya” is sure to be an earworm that will have you humming along all day long!

Tanpa mengira masa dahulu atau kini, Jiwa Raya sentiasa membara di dalam sanubari.

“Life is hectic these days, yet tiny rituals keep us connected to our families and remind us of love. ZUS Coffee is here to provide a little more spark to your Jiwa Raya, whether you’re keeping it old school or developing new traditions,“ ZUS Coffee VP Growth & Marketing, Stephy Foong said.

Besides that, ZUS Coffee is also presenting the Jiwa Raya (Official MV) which is out now!

Amsyar Lee, an up-and-coming star who recently wowed audiences on The Masked Singer Malaysia as “Si Tangkis,“ joins Othman Hamzah, an 80s Malay singer known for hits such as Gadis Melayu, Musliha, and Rintihan Hati, to demonstrate the beauty of fusing the old and the new.

You can stream now on our YouTube

Complete the festive experience with our “Giveaway Contest” in which all you have to do is give your loved ones a creme-stache (or a “trucker-cum-face”) while sipping on any coffee from the Velvet Crème line.

Mechanics for the creme-stache:

1. Post a video or a photo on any of your social media accounts, tagging @zus.coffee.

2. Apply a creme-stache to your nenek, datuk, mak, abah, kakak, adik, kucing, and kucing.

The campaign period is from 20th April to 30th April and we are giving away 10 x ZUS exclusive merchandise and a Mahnaz food package to complete your Raya celebration.