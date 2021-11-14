Eyes on the future

Its keynote lecture ‘Challenge and Future Practice for Optometrists in Malaysia’ was delivered by Malaysian Academy of Optometry President, Malaysian Optometry Council Member, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Professor of Optometry Dr Bariah Mohd Ali; whose area of research interest is speciality contact lenses.

Management and Science University (MSU) recently held the second Congress of Optometry and Vision Science Research (COVR). Organized by MSU’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS) Department of Optometry and Vision Science (DOVS) and officiated by MSU President Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, COVR 2021 was themed ‘Professional Eye Care Challenges in COVID-19 and Future Eras’.

Dr Mohd Zaki, who directs MSU Vision and Eyecare (MSU-iCARE) Centre of Excellence and is a Founding Member of the Malaysian Public Health Optometry Society, spoke on ‘Public Health Optometry in Future Era’.

Dr Azlindarita Aisyah, who is also MSU Medical Centre (MSUMC) Consultant General & Paediatric Ophthalmologist, with an area of research interest in Paediatric Ophthalmology, lectured on the advantages and disadvantages of ‘Telemedicine for Eye Health Care’.

Plenary lectures 1 and 2 were delivered respectively by MSU International Medical School (IMS) Lecturer of Ophthalmology Dr Azlindarita Aisyah Mohd Abdullah and FHLS DOVS Associate Professor Dr Mohd Zaki Awg Isa.

An MoU was signed with Vision Science Academy of the United Kingdom, whose Founder and CEO Dr Abishek Mandal - a visual neuroscientist - delivered Plenary Lecture 3 on ‘Artificial Intelligence in Optometry: Advantages in COVID-19 and Future Eras’.

Behavioural optometrist Dr Cathy Stern from the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association in Boston, USA delivered a plenary lecture ‘Aligning Behavioural Optometry with Future Practice’.

Recently recognized by the Massachusetts Society of Optometrists as a leader in vision therapy, she has had specialized training in learning-related vision problems, vision rehabilitation, computer vision syndrome, and sports vision strength training, as well as extensive experience working with vision-related learning problems in children and adults, cases of attention-deficit / hyperactivity disorders (ADD/ADHD), non-verbal learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism, and the multiply, challenged.

COVR 2021 presented three categories of awards to the winners of its e-poster competition. The award for Most Creative e-Poster went to Mohd Syamir Mohamad Shukeri from MSU’s Bachelor of Optometry (Hons) programme. Best e-Poster and Most Impactful Research respectively went to Dr Mizhanim Mohamad Shahimin and Low Yu Chen, both from UKM.

The two-day COVR 2.0 concluded with three more plenary lectures and an e-forum; ‘Challenge of Binocular Vision Practice in COVID-19 Era’ by Delhi Optometry Association President and Head of Optometry and Senior Faculty of Binocular Vision at Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital Mr Prem Kumar; ‘Optometry Service for Rural Community in Future Era’ by MSU FHLS DOVS Head of Department Mrs Fairuz Mohd Nordin; and ‘Beyond 2020: Clinical Optometry Practice in the New Era’ by Nthalmic Technologies Co-Founder and Business Development Director Dr Tan Kah Ooi.

Panellists on the e-forum were Professor Dr Bariah Ali, Dr Tan Kah Ooi, and Associate Professor Dr Mohd Zaki Awg Isa.

The platinum sponsor of the 2nd Congress of Optometry and Vision Science Research (COVR 2.0) by Management and Science University (MSU) was Eyecon Group Sdn Bhd, also a panel of MSU’s University-Industry Advisory Panel (UIAP)

