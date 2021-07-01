Family-focused smart Nickwatch keeps family connected while having fun

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has unveiled the first ever connected smart NickWatch by Nickelodeon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The new innovative family-centric wearable device offers trusted entertainment and communication features along with innovative technology, developed by VCNI’s specialized tech partner.





The device will be available for purchase in 2022. Each device will come with the smart watch body, two watchbands (one playful Nickelodeon band and one more adult, premium band) and a fun, character-led charging base.

The NickWatch is designed to foster healthy communication by bringing families together while nurturing a sense of independence and helping children explore the world confidently, with the knowledge that their caregivers are just one tap away. The NickWatch promotes physical activity with a number of social activities that are just enough to inspire the imagination. Kids can play alone or with friends who have a NickWatch to set off on the same quest together.

Thanks to the iconic Nickelodeon IP, kids get to use fun and goofy photo filters from their favourite shows, motion sound effects and musical instruments that play out according to hand movements. Regular content updates with new games, new stickers, new sound effects, and more will be added on an ongoing basis too. Other than providing games and activities, the NickWatch also provides a direct line of communication to family and friends. The platform allows two primary modes of communication: text and voice calls.





The parent or caregiver can text the child from their phone, and kids can respond with pre-written responses, voice-to-text, emojis, or photos. The kids can call their parents or contacts within their directory and can receive incoming calls from pre-selected contacts too. The adults can create group threads and can also send sticker messages, timers, reminders, photos, voice messages, and create polls.

For an extra safety precaution, kids and parents can stay connected via a map feature that will allow adults to see the current location of everyone in the family via GPS, Wifi and cellular towers, by simply downloading the app on their device. The NickWatch by Nickelodeon has been developed in partnership with Watchinu, an Israeli technology startup, which has built and will be operating the device via a licensee agreement with VCNI.