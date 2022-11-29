Family fun at Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang's Bunny Wonderland

Enjoy exciting year-end sales, fun activities and prizes worth RM50,000 to be won

MITSUI Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA), Japan’s branded factory outlet shopping mall is ending the year with an exciting year-end sale, lots of fun activities, and without forgetting the needs of the less fortunate children. Themed ‘Bunny Wonderland’, shoppers are treated to all things bunnies from its decorations, to its gifts and prizes. In conjunction with this, MOP KLIA will also embark on their annual CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) programme by fulfilling the wish list of the less fortunate children from ‘Rumah Hope’. ‘Rumah Hope’ is an officially registered sanctuary for abused, neglected and underprivileged children between the ages of 5-17 and MOP KLIA will be its sponsor this year. Shoppers who wish to do their bit by donating a gift to an under-privileged child can just pick a wish card from the Christmas-decorated Gazebo located at Sunshine Square, purchase the item at MOP KLIA and hand them over to customer service to be wrapped free and kept for delivery to ‘Rumah Hope’ later on.

TJ Cheah, Deputy Managing Director of MFMA Development said he hopes to bring back some joy to both the shoppers and the less fortunate children alike during this year-end festive season. “The year-end has always been joyous and celebratory with Christmas and the New Year. During this season of gifting, we want to treat everyone, including children of ‘Rumah Hope’ with discounted shopping of up to 90% and be rewarded with a ‘gift with purchases’, which offer shoppers more value when they shop with at MOP KLIA,” said Cheah.

Various workshops and performances have been lined up to get shoppers into the holiday spirit. Among them are a DIY Christmas Ornaments Workshop and Greeting Card & Postcard Workshop. Also to look out for, is the Santa Claus walkabout, dance performances, stilt walkers, the Snowman mascot appearance and also Christmas carolers. More information on dates and times for the activities and performances can be found on MOP KLIA’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MOPKLIA.

Shopping is always made rewarding at MOP KLIA. The Shop & Win contest that is ongoing from Nov 21 until Dec 25 will win lucky shoppers attractive prizes totaling RM50,000. Among them include a Panasonic 2-Door Fridge, Sharp Smart Television, Lenovo Laptop, Samsung Galaxy Smartphone, Sharp Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Le Creuset Dining Ware, GINTELL S5 Massage Chair and many more. To participate, shoppers will need minimum spending of RM300 in a maximum of 2 receipts on the same day. Contactless submission of entry forms can be done by scanning the Contest Entry QR Code available at all participating retail and dining outlets or at the main area located at Sunshine Square.