VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) on Saturday welcomed 405 Volkswagen Beetles from across the country at the “Beetle, An Iconic Gathering”, held in Putrajaya.

The celebration kicked-off early in the morning with a convoy of 138 Beetles making their way through the streets of Kuala Lumpur before heading to Putrajaya to join the gathering.

The parade comprised Beetle cars of all three major models (“Type 1”, the 1997-2011 “New Beetle” and the 2011-present “Beetle”) and colours, uniquely customised to reflect the personalities of their owners.

The gathering attracted visitors who spent the day celebrating the legacy of the Beetle, and enjoying performances by local acts, delicious food from popular food trucks, shopping at the Beetle car boot sales, test driving other popular Volkswagen models, and other fun activities for the family.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Beetle owners who had come from as far north as Perlis and from Johor Bahru for coming together.

“It was an emotional moment for us to see the rows and rows of colourful air-cooled and water-cooled Beetles and I believe all those who were present today shared this sentiment.

“This is a car that has united people across all walks of life, and they all gathered in Putrajaya over one common passion – the Beetle. The sense of kinship was apparent everywhere, and we are grateful to all owners, and especially to our Beetle clubs and classic Volkswagen communities for making the event a success.”

Out of the hundreds of Bugs present, three Beetles stood out from the crowd and were awarded “Best in Show”, while one Beetle, which garnered the most popular vote on social media won the “Most Liked Car” prize.

On display at the event was the “Collector’s Edition” Beetle, launched in Malaysia just a day after the last Beetle rolled out from the production line at Volkswagen’s Puebla factory in Mexico.

Fitted with RM12,000 worth of accessories (plus a certificate of authenticity), it sells for RM164,390, and only 75 units are available.