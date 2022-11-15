Farm Fresh Dairy Products awarded Brand of the Year

LONDON: Farm Fresh Berhad has been selected to receive the “Brand of the Year” award at the 2022-2023 World Branding Awards ceremony. The Award Ceremony welcomed over 100 guests from around the world to celebrate the success and achievements of some of the World Best Brands, at the home of the awards, Kensington Palace.

Farm Fresh is the only winner in the Dairy Products category from Malaysia to be selected for this year’s award. The World Branding Award is the premier awards program of the World Branding Forum and winners are uniquely judged through three streams – Brand Valuation, Consumer Market Research, and Public Online Voting.

More than 3,500 brands from over 45 countries were nominated across multiple categories and only 250 brands were declared winners.

“On average, there are only 5 winners per country, further proving that winning a World Branding Award is a remarkable achievement,” Mr. Richard Rowles, Chairman, World Branding Forum.

Farm Fresh Berhad is Malaysia’s largest homegrown dairy company with a market share of 49% in the chilled ready-to-drink (RTD) milk segment and 23% in the overall RTD milk segment as of 30 June 2022. Farm Fresh operates on a “grass-to-glass” model that engages in the business activities of farming, manufacturing, and distributing various dairy products and plant-based products. Farm Fresh has grown to become Malaysia’s No.1 Fresh Milk brand loved by Malaysians and has also exported to Brunei and Singapore, with Philippines and Indonesia being earmarked as future expansion markets.

Driven by their strong research and development capabilities, Farm Fresh is the first local dairy player to introduce innovative products including kurma (palm dates) milk, A2 organic milk and lactose-free milk to the Malaysian market, catering to the evolving requirements and preferences of consumers. Farm Fresh has also pioneered fresh milk sold in reusable glass bottles beginning in September 2022 with its Milk on Tap initiative in collaboration with a local supermarket chain. This trailblazing move will provide impetus to the dairy industry to reduce plastics usage significantly with an eco-friendly way of buying milk. Apart from that, Farm Fresh recently introduced their Ready-to-Drink formulated milk, Farm Fresh Grow, an honest milk for growing up kids made with pure cow’s milk and fortified with only necessities for kids’ growth, without the commonly found ingredients such as maltodextrin, vegetable oils, and calcium carbonate.

Farm Fresh operates six dairy farms and three processing facilities across Malaysia and Australia totaling 5,416 acres farmland with a total herd size of about 10,309 dairy cows and bulls. Farm Fresh has introduced 147 SKUs across various brands including Farm Fresh, Master Barista, Henry Jones, Yarra Farm, Yarra by Farm Fresh and Nubian Goat’s Milk.