$!Farm Fresh Malaysia offers new Ramadan menu - TAWA RIA, JA-MOO SELERA

The Acre , a restaurant set on a farm, surrounded by green fields and grazing cows offers a beautiful backdrop for visitors and customers.

MALAYSIA’s well known dairy brand, Farm Fresh together with its restaurant, The Acre located at Seri Kembangan, have come up with an exciting Ramadan menu, TAWA RIA, JA- MOO SELERA from 24th March to 20th April 2023, from 6pm-10pm.

Farm Fresh runs The Acre in partnership with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and the normal operating hours are from Tuesday to Sunday 10am-5pm.

With the special Ramadan menu of TAWA RIA, JA-MOO SELERA, adults are given special rates of RM 98 per pax and it’s free for toddlers aged 3 and below.

The Acre offers a further discount of 30% for senior citizens, aged 60 and above and for those 4-12 years old, a discount of 50% is being offered.

For senior citizens, RM69 is a bargain for good food and wonderful surroundings to bring your family to celebrate Ramadan.

Among the menu highlights, Kambing Golek Bukhary, grilled on the spot, Ikan Bakar, Chicken and Beef Satay and for extras, there are a variety of desserts.