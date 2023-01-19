$!Farm Fresh wins Platinum as people’s choice once again

KUALA LUMPUR: Farm Fresh Berhad has won platinum award at the prestigious 2022 Putra Brand Awards Gala Night in the Beverage-Dairy category, making it their second platinum award for two consecutive years.

Farm Fresh has won against 6 other stronghold brands within the same category, maintaining their platinum wins after being adjudged a recipient for the first time back in 2021.

Farm Fresh has grown to become Malaysia’s No.1 Fresh Milk brand loved by Malaysians and has also exported to Brunei and Singapore, with Philippines and Indonesia being earmarked as future expansion markets.

Ever since their beginning in 2010, Farm Fresh Berhad has been delivering healthy and nutritious products, while maintaining the highest standards in animal welfare, producing product in harmony with the land, and offering jobs and opportunities to the local communities with unique talents and skills. Their notable efforts in environmental stewardship towards sustainable dairy farming management have been recognized by Stewardship Asia Centre and honored as one of the exemplary initiatives within the Asia-Pacific region under the Steward Leadership 25 Summit November last year.

Farm Fresh Berhad has introduced over 147 SKUs across various brands including Farm Fresh, Master Barista, Henry Jones, Yarra Farm, Yarra by Farm Fresh and Nubian Goat’s Milk. This includes their recently introduced Ready-to-Drink formulated milk, Farm Fresh Grow, an honest milk for growing up kids made with pure cow’s milk and fortified with only necessities for kids’ growth, without the commonly found ingredients such as maltodextrin, vegetable oils, and calcium carbonate.

“We have grown leaps and bounds over the past 13 years to become Malaysia’s largest vertically integrated dairy company, and to have won the hearts of Malaysians again, we believe we are on the right track. Thanks to Malaysian’s trust and belief, we have achieved many thought impossible and led a homegrown company to become Malaysia’s favourite dairy,” Mr Loi Tuan Ee, Farm Fresh Berhad’s Group Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

The Putra Brand Awards organized by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) since 2010 is endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and supported by the Malaysian Advertisers Association, the Media Specialists Association and the Malaysian Digital Association.

Winners of the Putra Brand Awards are voted by Malaysian consumers. In 2022, over 25,000 responses were received during the eight-week period from end September to mid-November from consumers who responded to invitations to participate in the survey that were published on 60 websites.