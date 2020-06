Movies often depict a perfect family unit which has two parents and their children. Often, the dad turns out to be the one who leaves the family when things get tough for a dramatic plot. In celebration of Father’s Day, we list down some movies which celebrate all types of dads in different and loving families. 1. Taken

Taken tells the story of retired CIA agent Bryan Mills (played by Liam Neeson) who is separated from his wife and daughter due to the nature of his work. This is until he is forced to save his daughter and her friend from kidnappers while they are on holiday in France. The action-packed movie is gripping and shows how far a father will go to save his daughter. The movie has since spawned two more sequels so if you love the first film, you can have a Liam Neeson binge-fest. 2. Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen starred a host of familiar names such as Steve Martin, Piper Perabo, Tom Welling, Hilary Duff and Ashton Kutcher. The movies centre around the Baker family with a household of 12 children. The story usually starts with Tom Baker (played by Steve Martin) constantly trying to come up with ideas to bring the whole family together and it usually doesn’t end well. In the first film, Tom uprooted his whole family to a new home in a new place which caused animosity in the family unit. Children who have to move homes or come from large families may identify with this film and come to appreciate their parents’ efforts to maintain a happy home. 3. Daddy Day Care

Daddy Day Care is a comedy film about two fathers who started a child daycare centre out of their home after they were laid off from their jobs. Of course, things weren’t as easy as they thought when the children proved more cheeky and naughty than they expected. This caused them to hire another person to help out and come up with ingenious plans to manage the children in their care. The dads watching this film might recognise themselves in the film and have a good laugh with the family. 4. Finding Nemo

Everyone is familiar with this story. Single clownfish dad Marlin faces his fears and ventures into the vast unknown in order to save his son Nemo. Along the way, Marlin has to shed his own judgemental side and limiting beliefs as he acquires more help from strangers such as Dory to aid him in his journey. While it’s mainly a children’s movie, it manages to capture the love between a single father and his son really well, and how a community is needed to raise children. 5. Yours, Mine & Ours