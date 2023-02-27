Experience the dawn with world distinct taste and exquisite plates of wonders

KUALA LUMPUR: This upcoming holy month, Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur hotel takes you on a gastronomic trip of the delectable “Feast of 7 Wonders”, a curated buffet dinner featuring 7 signature dishes from 7 regions crafted by our passionate chefs and led by our new avid culinary expert Executive Chef–Ewald Gonsalves. Buckle up and enjoy the feast journey around the world with quintessential sundown delicacies.

FEAST OF 7 WONDERS by Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel 25 March until 21 April 2023 | 6:30 PM until 10:00PM From 25 March onwards, the hotel brings you a twist and wholesome experience of sundown feast by travelling the world of flavors at Essence Restaurant, Sheraton Imperial. The feast offers a wide selection of both local and global delicacies as well as a live carving station and delectable desserts. With combining efforts of our talented and experienced chefs, the hotel presents 7 wonders of tasteful spreads around the globe that surely tantalize you to another level such as Arabic spiced marinated chicken from Syria, Live pasta selections from Italy, Classical Angus Beef Bakso made with succulent meatballs from Indonesia, braised Moroccan Lamb Stew with Chick Pea and Tomato from Morocco, mouthwatering Kulfi Falooda as main dessert from India, 48 hours marinated with 14 spices Roasted Whole Lamb Kuzi (Carving Station) from Qatar and Chicken Malai Kebab with Fengreek Leaves from Afghanistan.





In addition to celebrating its 25th anniversary, Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel hopes to open up new opportunities to interact and engage with its community through room offers including an exciting sahur buffet and hopes to celebrate the upcoming festival with full of excitement. As explained by Ms. Shaidatul, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel’s press conference today, apart from the room package and the interesting seminar package provided along with enjoying Feast of 7 Wonders Buffet, The Saujana 25 Group will also enliven this holy month with an exclusive performance at Essence Restaurant on April 1, April 8 and April 15, 2023.

The hotel also extended an attractive early bird offer vouchers, Sheraton Imperial stuffed cookies as well as group reservations for dining and meetings during this upcoming festive month. Buffet Price for Adult: RM197nett per person | Child: RM97nett per person (7-12 years old) Early Bird Promotions at RM137nett per voucher, available from 23 February till 24 March 2023.