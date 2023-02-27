KUALA LUMPUR: This upcoming holy month, Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur hotel takes you on a gastronomic trip of the delectable “Feast of 7 Wonders”, a curated buffet dinner featuring 7 signature dishes from 7 regions crafted by our passionate chefs and led by our new avid culinary expert Executive Chef–Ewald Gonsalves. Buckle up and enjoy the feast journey around the world with quintessential sundown delicacies.
FEAST OF 7 WONDERS by Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel
25 March until 21 April 2023 | 6:30 PM until 10:00PM
From 25 March onwards, the hotel brings you a twist and wholesome experience of sundown feast by travelling the world of flavors at Essence Restaurant, Sheraton Imperial. The feast offers a wide selection of both local and global delicacies as well as a live carving station and delectable desserts. With combining efforts of our talented and experienced chefs, the hotel presents 7 wonders of tasteful spreads around the globe that surely tantalize you to another level such as Arabic spiced marinated chicken from Syria, Live pasta selections from Italy, Classical Angus Beef Bakso made with succulent meatballs from Indonesia, braised Moroccan Lamb Stew with Chick Pea and Tomato from Morocco, mouthwatering Kulfi Falooda as main dessert from India, 48 hours marinated with 14 spices Roasted Whole Lamb Kuzi (Carving Station) from Qatar and Chicken Malai Kebab with Fengreek Leaves from Afghanistan.
In addition to celebrating its 25th anniversary, Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel hopes to open up new opportunities to interact and engage with its community through room offers including an exciting sahur
buffet and hopes to celebrate the upcoming festival with full of excitement. As explained by Ms. Shaidatul, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel’s press conference today, apart
from the room package and the interesting seminar package provided along with enjoying Feast of 7 Wonders Buffet, The Saujana 25 Group will also enliven this holy month with an exclusive performance at Essence
Restaurant on April 1, April 8 and April 15, 2023.
The hotel also extended an attractive early bird offer vouchers, Sheraton Imperial stuffed cookies as well as group reservations for dining and meetings during this upcoming festive month.
Buffet Price for Adult: RM197nett per person | Child: RM97nett per person (7-12 years old)
Early Bird Promotions at RM137nett per voucher, available from 23 February till 24 March 2023.
Terms and Conditions apply
For more dining reservations or information, please email essence.kulsi@sheraton.com or call +603 2717
9933 or dining reservation mobile +6012 3379980.
WONDERFUL STAY AT SHERATON
Enjoy the festivity of sundown with Sheraton Imperial’s 2 days 1 night room package exclusively designed for
visitors who want absolute luxury and convenience all in one. Relish your time with a relaxing stay in our
spacious deluxe room inclusive of Sahur Buffet Breakfast at Essence and Buffet Dinner of “FEAST OF 7
WONDERS” for two (2) persons at only RM660 nett.
Stay Date: 25 March until 21 April 2023 | Terms and Conditions apply
For room reservation or inquiry, please email res.kulsi@sheraton.com or call +603 2717 9900
WONDERFUL MEETING AT SHERATON
Plan your meeting package for minimum of 10 persons during the festive month.
Full-day meeting from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM at RM180 nett per person per day
Half-day meeting from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM at RM150 nett per person per day
*meeting package comes with the usage of the meeting room usage and 2 tea breaks with 4 types of snacks
Full-day meeting and seminar with an inclusive buffet dinner, Sheraton Imperial’s “FEAST OF 7 WONDERS”
will be available at RM300 nett per person per day ( for minimum of 10 persons )
SHERATON IMPERIAL’S STUFF COOKIES
A feast would never be perfect without including any sweet treats. Delight your family and friends with our
exclusive Sheraton Imperial’s Stuff Cookies or more known as Lebanese maamoul filled butter cookie made
with semolina curated specially by our Executive Chef, Chef Ewald Gonsalves. Get yours now at price of
RM40nett for 12 pieces and RM70nett for 24 pieces.
As we go into the holy month, the hotel is extending the beyond welcome to all dear guests to savor this
nostalgic feast that have been missed. At Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel, We Invite, We Welcome,
We Connect and thisis where the world comes together.
Visit our website at www.sheratonimperialkualalumpur.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram
@sheratonimperialkl.