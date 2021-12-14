$!Feel the Love with Coach

Coach unveils a festive holiday installation in Kuala Lumpur and a brand new Ski collection

COACH is determined to make the month of December “the most wonderful time of the year”. The global fashion house brand is ringing in the festive season with a lavish bespoke holiday installation at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Themed Give A Little Love and inspired by a snowy winter park in New York City – the birthplace of the brand – the installation features larger-than-life figures of Coach Holiday animal mascots frolicking in a landscape consisting of a magical tunnel of twinkling lights and a glittery arch, and a festive holiday tree in the centre of it all.

The mascots on display include Rexy the dinosaur, Fuzz the polar bear, Belle the penguin, Holly the deer, Ginger the fox, Paddles the goose, Luna the owl and Spike the hedgehog, who embrace the holiday cheer with their stylish ski gear. Shoppers will be able to get into the spirit of the season by taking photographs with these mascots, as well as the holiday decor. They can also delight in the sight of a curated giant 3D animation at Pavilion Elite’s LED screen, the largest of its kind. The animation features Coach’s beloved mascots Rexy and Fuzz playing with a New York City taxi cab.

The fun isn’t just outdoors, however. Inside the Coach store, shoppers can not only peruse the latest seasonal collection, but also play the newly launched interactive in-store Snow City game.

In the game, which is also available in a digital mobile version, players must race through the snowy New York City as one of Coach’s Holiday animals, collecting “love” that they they can share with friends – inspired by Give A Little Love, Coach’s message for the holiday season. At the end of each run, players can share the love collected with friends while the points earned remain with the player, allowing them to unlock more Coach Holiday animal avatars.

Tracked on a digital scoreboard, the “love” collected becomes part of a Global Love Score, allowing players to collaborate and share in a global experience – as part of Coach’s message of love and affection as the greatest gift of all this holiday season. Locally, for the digital mobile game, the player with the highest score will be eligible to win a Coach bag.

New Coach Ski Collection The new collection was launched with a campaign starring actress Brittany O’Grady, TikTok star Wisdom Kaye and models Tiffany Guo and Mia Regan.

Coach Ski introduces nostalgic winter sportswear reimagined through the optimistic lens of now. Featuring new outerwear pieces that combine shearling with colorful nylon stripes, and quilted leather bags, sweaters, and snow boots, the collection reinterprets the house’s codes within a new graphic language inspired by vintage finds sourced from Lake Placid and the Adirondacks. To bring the collection to life, Coach will release a series of images photographed by Zackery Michael. Featuring members of the Coach Family in a snowy landscape, the images capture the free-spirited mood of the collection while celebrating skiing as a fun and nostalgic winter past-time.

In a press release, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said: “Coach Ski is inspired by winter adventures and the possibilities of tomorrow. “Joyful and nostalgic, it reimagines our heritage within the bold, colourful language of American sportswear.”