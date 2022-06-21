Festival for durian lovers

After two years of limitations due to COVID-19, durian lovers from all across the globe can now look forward to satisfying their cravings at the grand international event - Malaysia Int’l Durian & Cultural Fest 2022. The festival will feature Malaysia’s favourite durian varieties, allowing visitors to indulge and distinguish the differences in taste, texture, and aroma of the various assortment of durians.

Dking, one of the biggest names in the durian industry, is partnering with Tourism Malaysia - a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the nation to enhance the uniqueness of Malaysian arts, culture and heritage for the growth of the country’s tourism and culture sector in conjunction with promoting Malaysia as an outstanding tourist destination locally and internationally.

The festival is aimed at spreading global awareness of the countless varieties of delectable durians that are attainable in Malaysia. Additionally, the festival also serves as a platform for visitors from all walks of life to experience Malaysian culture through food.

Over the past decade, Malaysia has been ravished by the rise of durians in the market, allowing for Dking to make its name while retaining the most important aspects of food culture. What was once a hobby and favourite food is now converted to be one of the most popular and in-demand Durian brands in the country, bagging them numerous awards, namely - the Malaysia Tourism Gold Awards 2021, Asia Pacific Top Excellence Brand Awards, and The World’s SMEs Bestbrands E-branding Awards.

However, Dking wasn’t always the established brand seen everywhere. In fact, the business was formed when the Founders of Dking, Simon Chin and Leron Yee, were faced with complications that led to the end of their prior beauty and wellness occupations.