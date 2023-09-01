$!Festive cheer at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Pavilion Bukit Jalil invites shoppers to user in the Year Of The Rabbit with a ‘Joyful Reunion’

Usher in an auspicious Chinese New Year with Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s ‘Joyful Reunion’, from now until 6 February 2023, featuring an exciting line-up of joyful festivities from beloved character appearances, auspicious events and activities, exclusive limited-edition festive redemptions as well as an abundance of wonderful seasonal offerings. Present to officiate the launch the auspicious ‘Joyful Reunion’ was Guest of Honour YBhg. Datuk Hajah Saraya binti Arbi, Secretary General, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; alongside Datuk Lee Whay Hoong, Director, Regal Path Sdn Bhd; Dato’ Joyce Yap, CEO of Retail, Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Sdn Bhd; Ms. Kung Suan Ai, Director of Marketing, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Ms. Valerie Siau, Head of Rewards, Usage and Partnership, UOB. A Joyful Looney Experience! Bringing a unique twist to the Year of the Rabbit, Pavilion Bukit Jalil is kicking off the year with an exciting collaboration with global entertainment studio Warner Bros. to create an unforgettable Looney Tunes experience for shoppers of all ages! In the spirit of a joyful reunion, shoppers will be able to meet two of the most iconic characters from the animated films and series, Bugs Bunny and Tweety Bird. It’s always a joy to meet your favourite childhood cartoon characters, and shoppers will have the chance to do just that on January 7, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 as well as on February 1 at 12pm, 3pm and 7pm slots at the Centre Court.

Right at the entrance, shoppers will be greeted by larger-than-life Bugs Bunny & Lola Bunny glass decals. Be sure to capture all your joyful moments with friends and family at the four-in-one photo booth at Centre Court featuring a Gold Ingot Pool, a 3D Layered Chinese New Year Photo Booth, Chinese New Year Couplets and the Bugs Bunny Signature Rabbit Hole. Don’t miss out on fun performances happening mall-wide. Welcome the Year of the Rabbit with the Prosperity Rabbits Performance and Parade on January 5, 8, 14 and February 4 and 5 at 4pm. Ramping up the excitement, shoppers can also catch the Lion Dance Performance and God of Prosperity appearance on selected dates from January 7 to February 5 at 2pm. Pavilion Bukit Jalil will also have additional performances and activities throughout the campaign, including: ► A CNY Music Special by Joy in Music ► Happiness Lunar Rabbit Dance Performances by Swan Lake Dance Academy ► MOVIEKids CNY FASHION Even more joy and excitement awaits at the Sonic Park CNY Fun Fair Carnival, running from January 6 to February 12 at the PIAZZA, Level 3, featuring fun rides such as Blossom Tree, Pendulum, Double Track Crazy Plane, Mini Tower, Super Swing Car Ride, and more! ‘Pavilion Bukit Jalil as a regional mall, has earned the reputation as a gastronomic haven, catering to the demands of local and foreign shoppers with its wide selection of scrumptious halal and non-halal cuisines; and with a wide catchment population, there has also been an influx of shoppers, boosting consumer spend. We are thrilled to invite everyone, young and old, to celebrate their joyful reunions here with yet another key global partnership with Warner Bros. (Looney Tunes) for shoppers to create wonderful memories with their family and friends at Pavilion Bukit Jalil,” said Dato’ Joyce Yap, CEO of Retail, Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Sdn. Bhd., Retail Planner of Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Abundant shopping and dining treats Pavilion Bukit Jalil offers a wide variety of unique stores for shoppers to visit and complete their Chinese New Year shopping! Whether it’s getting your reunion dinner #OOTDs ready at Parkson, Uniqlo, Levi’s or Padini, finding the accessory from Diamond & Platinum and DeGem, or sprucing up your home with homewares from HOHM, Lohas, and More Design, there’s something for everyone. Shoppers will also want to visit the Chinese New Year Bazaar at the Centre Court, where a wide range of sweets, treats, and more are on offer – perfect for anyone looking for festive gift hampers. For those looking to host the perfect family reunion, Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s variety of eateries will leave you spoilt for choice! Enjoy scrumptious feasts, hearty meals and delicious, joyful reunion yee sang at Grand Harbour, Dragon-i, Din Tai Fung, Madam Kwan’s, Dai Cha Dim, or the biggest Haidilao outlet in Southeast Asia, alongside a slew of hotpot choices like La Mei Hot Pot, One Dish One Taste, XiangShan Fish Steamboat, Yuan Lao Zhi Hot Pot, Zui Ma Tou Hot Pot; and Suki-Ya. For a memorable end to the family gathering, indulge in a karaoke session and sing your hearts out to your favourite festive songs at the newly-opened K11 Karaoke.