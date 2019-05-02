Festive styles for the entire family

MADE specially for the Hari-Raya season, Bata Malaysia’s latest collection has something for each member of the family, as the collection features an array of footwear along with bags for both men and women.

Themed “Bond in Style This Raya”, Bata Malaysia presents a line of offerings that clearly defines their style when it comes to standing apart from previous years. In 2019, the footwear giant has aimed to create new, rewarding and memorable style moments that can be shared among family members through its latest offerings.

Celebrity couple Amyra Rosli and Amar Baharin have also teamed up with the company to promote this year’s exquisite collection as campaign ambassadors. This follows their recent engagement as the ambassadors for Bata Fashion Weekend 2019, which took place in Prague, Czech Republic.

In a bid to place further importance on the act of giving this Raya, Bata Malaysia is giving away charming Marie Claire watches in three different designs and RM25 vouchers. The only catch is shoppers will need to spend a minimum of RM149 in a single receipt.

For those who spend RM99, they are entitled to a RM25 voucher. These exclusive promotions are valid until Jun 9, 2019, while stocks last.

Emphasising fashion forward elements, Bata’s 2019 Raya campaign strongly encourages Malaysians to elevate their fashion sense alongside the brand by visiting Bata stores today or even shopping online at www.bata.com.my

For more information, follow Bata Malaysia on Facebook or Instagram @batamalaysia