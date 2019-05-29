Final season of Jessica Jones to drop on June 14

THE AWARD winning show about a New York City private investigator with incredible strength will release all thirteen episodes of its last season on Friday, June 14.

In the final season, Jessica (Krysten Ritter) will encounter a highly intelligent psychopath, and will work to heal her troubled relationship with Trish (Rachael Taylor) as they team up to defeat him. But their ideas of heroism will bring them into conflict, reveals Netflix’s synopsis.

Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix trilogy), Eka Darville (Empire), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam) and Rebecca De Mornay (The Hand That Rocks the Cradle) will also feature in season three.

Jessica Jones is the last Marvel show to air on Netflix as the streaming giant has cancelled sister shows Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and Daredevil.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is executive-produced by showrunner and creator Melissa Rosenberg (Dexter) and Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Luke Cage). - AFP