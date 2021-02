Tackling a rarely discussed dating taboo in the run up to Valentine’s Day comes Is Love Racist? The Dating Game, getting under the skin of the objects of our affection to reveal our hidden biases when it comes to choosing a potential partner.

Sociologist and broadcaster Emma Dabiri takes an in-depth look at racism in Britain through the world of modern dating, unveiling the results of a major survey of online dating habits. Central to the film, a volunteer group of young singletons take part in a series of experiments to discover if there is more than meets the eye going on in the flighty world of modern dating apps.

Discussing some of the findings revealed in the documentary, Emma Dabiri says: “We like to think that our preferences are something that are innate and really personal and individual to each of us. But if that is the case, why is there such an overwhelming preference towards whiteness?”