Fire up your weekend with Guinness

Calling all foodies and fans of Guinness! Guinness Flavour by Fire Festival has just what you need for the perfect weekend featuring a selection of mouth-watering flame-grilled, roasted and barbecued dishes by five talented chefs.



The five chefs cooking up a storm over an open flame are celebrity chefs Sapna Anand from GOA, Sherson Lian and Johnny Fua from Kitchen Mafia, as well as Pitmaster Kok Fung from Burnin’ Pit and Chef Suren Krishnan from Tipsy Boar.

Of course, there will be plenty of cold, smooth Guinness Draught too!

Admission is free and open to everyone at The Gasket Alley, Petaling Jaya. Better yet, remember to sign up in advance on www.drinkies.my/guinness for a FREE glass of Guinness!

Details:

Event name: Guinness Flavour by Fire Festival

Dates: Saturday, 30th November & Sunday, 1st December 2019

Location: The Gasket Alley, Petaling Jaya

Admission: FREE

*Only available to non-Muslims aged 21 and above.