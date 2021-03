Produced by Vicky Zhao, Hear Her is a compelling series of standalone monologues about issues facing women today. The eight 30-minute episodes features eight talented Chinese actresses.

Based on BBC Studios’ drama Snatches: Moments from Women’s Lives, the series launches on BBC First (unifiTV channel 481) and BBC Player in Malaysia from 8 March, marking International Women’s Day.

While the social status of women has improved slightly, many still face emotional and social barriers such as the impact of being single parents, the situations facing older single women, and the dilemmas facing matriarchs of traditional families.

Many women also experience appearance anxiety, midlife crises and lack of self-worth. This series raises awareness of issues women face across all of society, to help support all women.

“To some extent, monologue dramas don’t represent a highly commercial form of acting. These programmes aim to resonate with the heart of the audience to raise awareness of the challenging issues facing women,” said Vicky Zhao.

Hear Her received critical acclaim and extensive social media discussion when it broadcast in mainland China last November.

The award-winning skills of the actresses selected to play each role helped to truly portray the character’s inner feelings to strike an emotional chord with the audience. Differing from conventional monologues, the series achieves movie-like production quality.