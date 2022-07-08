First Global’s 2022 annual dinner

For their annual dinner, First Global acknowledged their outstanding real estate agency leaders of the year and launched their new talent development program to provide more employment opportunities.

Founded in 2016, First Global Group has always adhered to the tenet of “Providing professional services that are keeping pace with times” by providing professional one-stop real estate agency services, assisting customers in dealing with residences, commercial centres, and helping customers to realise their dreams of home. On July 7, 2022, First Global Group held its 5th-anniversary dinner with the themed “CRAZY RICH NIGHT”. At First Global’s 5th Anniversary Award Dinner, the agency shared its achievements of the past year with all the elites of the company and commended those with outstanding performance. At the annual dinner, Sophia Chong, Founder and Managing Director of First Global Group, was delighted to announce that the company had achieved a strong sales performance of RM1.8 billion in the past year. “I am grateful to the team for their continuous efforts last year, the high achievement is the best proof of our hard work. I hope everyone will stay resilient, and let us work together to become the highest-performing real estate agency in Malaysia!” said Chong. During the award night, First Global Group presented 292 awards to the best-performed real estate consultants, leaders and best sales teams. This year’s Outstanding Alliance - STG; Top Sales Producer - Sebastian Teo Yu Lern; Top Rookie Award - Kin Lee Wei Kian. In addition, there is a special lucky draw session with a total value of more than RM388,000 to encourage everyone who fights with the company.

Furthermore, Chong also announced two new plans for the company at the dinner, including the implementation of the concept of “Youth Entrepreneurship”, which mainly encourages young people to start up their own businesses during studies or after graduation. Upon interest to join the real estate industry, the company will provide a full range of training courses, as well as the 5-day express commission payment, and under the company’s plan to actively expand overseas markets, it will definitely provide young people with more choices and cross-border employment opportunities. Chong also pointed out that the company has been keeping up with economic and social dynamics, which has now gradually evolved into a team training model, aimed to let the team embodies a smooth coordination sales model and use mutual assistance and promotion to close the first deal within a week. “I believe that anyone can become a real estate consultant with hard work and dedication,” said Chong. Apart from that, First Global Group will launch two major plans this year: the “Dare to Challenge Program” and the “Special Collaboration System”. The first plan is that those who can accumulate specific sales performance within three months will receive higher commissions; while the latter plan is to let new partners earn their first pot of gold with zero commitment to further encourage the frontline teams.

Chong from Sabah, East Malaysia, came to Kuala Lumpur at the age of 17. After obtaining a double degree in Business Management and Corporate Finance, she followed in her father’s footsteps and joined a real estate company, which has opened her splendid career since then. She founded First Global Group in 2016, and in just a few years, it has become one of the most famous companies in the industry. Even though the world was hit by the pandemic, the company remained resilient and focused, expanding its team of 500 people to more than 1,000 people in only two years. Datuk Wira Joey Lim Hock Guan DCSM, DMSM, PJK, JP Managing Director & CEO of LBS Bina Group Berhad, expressed that he has known Chong for many years and frankly admitted that he was not too confident when she came to him for a partnership. However, Chong’s impressive performance and getting top sales for the company have since boosted the company’s confidence in her and it has been a great partnership.