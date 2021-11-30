First Halal Korean fishcake ‘Eomuk’ debuts in Malaysia

Malaysians can now buy the first-ever halal Korean fishcake at all Lotus’s outlets, thanks to a collaboration between the hypermarket, K•FISH and KMT Jaya Sdn Bhd.

The move, said KMT Jaya Sdn Bhd Managing Director Benny Lim, is to cater to the growing demand for Korean food, especially outside the Klang Valley.

“The Korean wave – or Hanryu – has seen people adding Korean food to their home menu, learning about dishes from Korean television programmes, and learning to cook through social media.”

“Many of the ingredients, however, are not easy to get outside the Klang Valley. This collaboration with Lotus’s will allow people to access Korean food more easily.”

At the same time, Lim said recognition of Korean food quality is also growing, due to the country’s strong reputation for stringent food quality.

“Malaysians consume a lot of fishcake and the Korean fishcake are known for their high quality, and high content of fish (72%), making them an excellent source of fish protein for cooking,” he said.

“Our product testing has found that the fishcake also enhance the flavour of local dishes that use fishcake, due to the higher content of fish.

“We see great potential for Korean seafood in Malaysia,” said Lim, whose company has been importing Korean food into Malaysia for the past 27 years.

Lim said the halal certification will allow all Malaysians to enjoy the fishcake without any concerns. The fishcakes are certified by the Korean Muslim Federation (KMF), and their halal certification is recognised by Jabatan Kebajikan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM).

Lim said the biggest challenge initially was sourcing for halal seafood products, as there was no halal Korean fishcake in the market.

Achieving this was made possible by the hard work of the Korean Seafood Trade Support Centre, which promotes Korean seafood under the K•FISH brand.