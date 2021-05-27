First-look at Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions sees the return of characters Zoey Davis (Taylor Russell) and Ben Miller (Logan Miller) in a high stakes and deadly escape game. In this sequel, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms and slowly uncover what they have in common to survive. While looking for a way out, they discover that they’ve all played the game before.

Escape Room (2019) turned out to be a smart and fun horror movie reaching the tiers of Saw sequels. The film was praised for featuring clever traps and surprising good twists. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, director Adam Robitel said the new escape rooms and traps in the sequel are brought up to another level.

As discovered in the first film, these escape rooms are controlled by a sinister and mysterious organization known as Minos. In the sequel, the audience may just find out that Minos is much more dangerous and powerful than previously thought.