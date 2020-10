Based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, HBO MAX’s The Flight Attendant is a dark comedic thriller of how an entire life can change in one night. Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man (Michiel Huisman) and she has no memories of what happened.

Afraid to call the police, she tried to continue the morning as if nothing wrong took place but the law soon catches up to her. Still unable to piece the events of the night together, she wonders if she could be the killer. Starring alongside Cuoco is Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.