$!First look images of Money Heist Part 5 show the gang in dire straits

Netflix unveiled the first images of the final season of La casa de papel (Money Heist)! The first images reveal the chaos both inside and outside of the Bank of Spain. The cliffhanger final episode in the previous season saw Sierra holding the Professor at gun point in his secret hideout and Lisbon safely reuniting with the rest of the gang in the bank.

With the Professor incapacitated (hopefully temporarily), the Gang must now bring out its toughest side to survive, fuelled by anguish, more weapons and the desperation of not having a plan.

Money Heist showrunner and executive producer Alex Pina revealed that fans will see a lot more of the female characters in the final season.

“Are they going to play a crucial role at certain times? I would say very, very crucial. And we’ve added a new twist involving women in this fifth season,” said Pina.

However, Pina asserted that the show has always consciously given both male and female characters equal limelight to carry the story forward. “I think we have always worked equally well with women and men. In that sense, we remain committed to giving women a leading role, as at other times, men also have a leading role. I don’t think it is more or less: it remains the same,” he added.