Focus Points rolls out campaign for national eye care health

AS part of its mission to educate the public about eye health and its importance, Focus Point Vision Care Group has launched the 360° Advanced Primary Eye Care campaign.
The campaign aims to encourage individuals to prioritise their eye health while advocating for accessible, affordable and available eye care for Malaysians.
360° APEC will be Focus Point’s first line primary vision care that promotes eye health for patients of all ages. To aid in this mission, the group has more than 170 registered and professional optometrists who are trained to provide a comprehensive ocular health assessment, refraction, contact lens fitting and more.
At the launch, Focus Point CEO and President Datuk Liaw Choon Liang stressed on the importance of early detection to prevent increasingly prevalent eye diseases from causing vision loss and even blindness.
Through the 360° APEC campaign, Focus Points will go through the following tests and evaluation with patients:
► Eye Health History
► Colour Vision Test
► Binocular Vision Test
► Refractive Error Evaluation
► Anterior Eye Assessment
► Eye Pressure Measurement
► Retinal Screening
Once each test is done, patients will have a Consultation Session with their optometrist to provide them with a summary of the seven eye test outcomes, along with any precautions or eye care solutions that are needed.
To that end, Focus Point is investing in the latest and most advanced equipment to provide the most complete eye screening experience.
Currently, Focus Point has more than 67 APEC outlets, with more on the way.
“With our ongoing efforts and activities to educate the public on the importance of eye health and proper eye care, we remain hopeful that our 360° APEC campaign will be a positive step forward in ensuring that the general public is made aware of proper eye health care on a national scale,” Liaw said.
The launch was officiated by the Malaysian Ministry of Health’s Malaysia Optical Council secretary Nor Azizah Ismail, along with Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Retail CEO Datuk Joyce Yap and ZEISS Group Southeast Asia Vision Care Head Paul Ho.
The general public are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the nearest APEC outlet.
For more information, visit www.focus-point.com or www.facebook.com/FocusPointFP.