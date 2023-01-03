Focus Points rolls out campaign for national eye care health

AS part of its mission to educate the public about eye health and its importance, Focus Point Vision Care Group has launched the 360° Advanced Primary Eye Care campaign.

The campaign aims to encourage individuals to prioritise their eye health while advocating for accessible, affordable and available eye care for Malaysians.

360° APEC will be Focus Point’s first line primary vision care that promotes eye health for patients of all ages. To aid in this mission, the group has more than 170 registered and professional optometrists who are trained to provide a comprehensive ocular health assessment, refraction, contact lens fitting and more.

At the launch, Focus Point CEO and President Datuk Liaw Choon Liang stressed on the importance of early detection to prevent increasingly prevalent eye diseases from causing vision loss and even blindness.

Through the 360° APEC campaign, Focus Points will go through the following tests and evaluation with patients:

► Eye Health History

► Colour Vision Test

► Binocular Vision Test

► Refractive Error Evaluation

► Anterior Eye Assessment

► Eye Pressure Measurement

► Retinal Screening