For a better society and environment

WCT Group pledges to commit to its Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability efforts with ‘WCTGives’

WCT Holdings Berhad (“WCT” or “the Group) an investment holding company with businesses in engineering and construction, property development as well as investment in and management of retail malls, hotels, and business aviation, today announced the launch of its new proposition, ‘WCTGives’ as a pledge to commit to its CSR programmes and as an extension of the Group’s sustainability effort to contribute to society and environment. The newly launched sustainability and CSR proposition, ‘WCTGives’ encompasses three pillars, namely #WeCareTogether, #EducationforAll, and #AGreenerTomorrow; each of which focuses on various programmes that aim to enrich the lives of the community, provide education support to the underprivileged, as well as to preserve the environment. Peter Chow, Deputy Managing Director of WCT Holdings Berhad said, “At WCT, we acknowledge the importance of striking a balance between profitability and doing good to bring equal values to its businesses and society. ‘WCTGives’ is in line with the Group’s purpose of ‘Building Sustainable and Thriving Communities’ and reflect our ongoing commitment towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) through our streamlined CSR programmes”. Under the new proposition, WCT will continue to allocate 0.2% of its total annual revenue to fund its various CSR programmes across all business divisions. The total contribution made in FY2021 for charitable causes stands at RM2.8million.

WCT Kickstarts ‘Feed the Needy’ in conjunction with Deepavali Celebration To mark the launch of the proposition, WCT kickstarted its first Group CSR initiative under the community pillar – ‘Feed the Needy’ in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration. WCT employees, together with the assistance from Women of Will (WOW), have successfully reached out to 50 Indian families belonging to the B40 community in PPR Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur with the distribution of 200 packets of meals and savoury snacks prepared by the Group’s hotels, namely Premiére Hotel, Klang and Le Méridien Petaling Jaya. To add to the festive cheer, the Group also supported the B40 women entrepreneurs from WOW’s Community Kitchen by purchasing cookies, which were then distributed to the Indian families. “We understand the plight of the underprivileged B40 community who are looking for support to alleviate their burden of putting food on the table, hence this Festival of Lights, we want to keep the underprivileged in mind and we hope that the celebration will be more vibrant and livelier for the community with our support,” added Chow, who also expressed his gratitude to the NGO partner and employee volunteers who joined in the effort.

WCT Supports the Local Communities Among other notable community support initiatives that were held this year include donations to ease the burden of the 2021 flood victims, the annual distribution of Bubur Lambuk, Buka Puasa events with the underprivileged families in Klang, and donation to Persatuan Hakka Daerah Ranau, Sabah in view of the Ramadan and Hari Raya celebration, as well as contribution to Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation’s annual fundraising event, the Laksamana Run. These initiatives by and across Group’s business divisions were in line with WCT’s sustainability goal of Enhancing Livelihood and supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) 1 and 10 on No Poverty and Reduced Inequality. WCT Provides Support to Educational Institutions On top of that, WCT is also actively providing educational support to the local community surrounding its development. In July 2022, WCT’s Property Development division donated RM14,300.00 to Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Indah, OUG KL to fund the school’s activities and programmes under Aktiviti dan Program Pembangunan Kecemerlangan Sekolah for the year 2022/2023. Prior to that, the division also sponsored ten desktop computers to equip the school with a fully functional computer lab. WCT Commits to Environmental Protection Separately, WCT’s commitment to environmental protection is supported by the Group’s long-term waste segregation initiative, WCT’s Landfill Waste Reduction Programme. Introduced across WCT’s various offices in 2020, the programme aims to create awareness among all employees on good recycling habits and the importance of waste segregation. The programme has successfully diverted 11.08 tonnes of waste from being sent to the landfill. With 10.5 tonnes of papers collected and recycled, WCT has also prevented about 179 trees from being cut down. At present, the Group is collaborating with its official partner, Tzu Chi Foundation (Malaysia) to meet its sustainability goal of reducing waste sent to landfill by 10% by 2026. In conjunction with World Clean Up Day 2022 recently, WCT also donated RM5,000.00 to the NGO to support its environmental and charitable mission.