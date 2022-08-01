$!Forged in Iron

Desaru Coast Multisport Festival 2022 featuring IRONMAN 70.3 debuts in Malaysia

The long-anticipated inaugural multisport IRONMAN 70.3 series event proved to be an overwhelming success, as the Desaru Coast Multisport Festival (DCMF) witnessed 2,062 participants over the weekend. The Desaru Coast Multisport Festival was the first of its kind in Malaysia, where the weekend featured iconic endurance sports events by the IRONMAN Group. This included the IRONMAN 70.3, 5150 Triathlon series, IRONKIDS and the SPRINT distance races. The Desaru Coast Multisport Festival was also a prime example of how people globally missed live-action sports after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, with athletes from all walks of life converging at the idyllic getaway destination.

The festival saw high international participation from up to 50 countries. Malaysians amounted to 47.5% of the total participation, with 980 athletes from all over the country descending to DCMF over the weekend. Athletes also created records of their own in the headline IRONMAN 70.3 event. 1,475 athletes (including 26 teams) participated on a racecourse flanked by a pristine 17-km coastline, complete with clear ocean waters and white sandy beaches. Male participation dominated the IRONMAN 70.3 with 87.26%, while female participation amounted to 12.74%. The IRONMAN 70.3 athletes started with a single-loop 1.9km swim, followed by a 90km ride on a two-loop bike course and finally finished off with a 21.1km shaded run to the finish line at the Westin Desaru Coast Resort.





The marquee event was flagged-off by YAB Datuk Onn Hafiz bin Dato’ Ghazi, Chief Minister of Johor; YBM Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Finance; YB Tuan Raven Kumar A/L Krishnasamy, Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee Chairman; YB Datin Paduka Hajah Hazlina binti Jalil, District Officer of Kota Tinggi; Stephanie Saw, Group CEO of Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Sdn Bhd; Roslina Arbak, Managing Director and CEO of Desaru Development Holdings One Sdn. Bhd.; Tuan Syed Yahya Syed Othman, Senior Director, Strategic Planning of Tourism Malaysia; and Jeff Edwards, Managing Director of IRONMAN Asia. Japanese youngster Kenshin Mizushima crossed the line as the top overall male finisher with a sub-five-hour finish (4:18:22). The 21-year-old who resides in Thailand was elated after achieving his personal best. “I have trained for several months for this event, and I am happy to reach this level of performance. I had expected a tough course, and I tried to conserve as much energy for the run. My aim is to do a sub-four hour for the World Championships in Finland next year,” he said. Canada’s Elaine Young claimed the top female finisher with a time of 5:18:42, jubilant after crossing the line with her young daughter watching. “I just tried to stay focused to cross the finish line. I’m so happy I managed to finish as champion with my daughter watching,” she said. Teh Kuok Yuen finished as the top male Malaysian as he clocked 4:53:20 past the finish line. The 35-year-old engineer by profession was a resilient force as he battled leg cramps to finish as the top local performer. “I have done quite a few IRONMAN 70.3 races, but this is the hardest. My legs were cramping up at the end, but thankfully I pushed through. I want to thank the organizers for a great race. Sometimes it’s not about achieving the target, but how you handle the tough days,” he said. Serena Yang claimed the top Malaysian female finisher prize with a time of 5:28:57, achieving her target of finishing below six hours.