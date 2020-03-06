Forget fad diets

With so much information at our fingertips thanks to the internet, it can be difficult to decide which trending health topics are worth following when it comes to fitness, nutrition and wellbeing. Unfortunately, many have turned to unproven nutrition regimes, detox teas, diet pills and, in some cases starvation, in their quest to lose weight quickly. BUZZ takes a closer look at some of the more famous weight-loss fads found on the internet that have been debunked by experts. Detox teas

Unfortunately, detox teas or skinny teas actually contain laxatives. According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), there are four main types of laxatives. One of the more common laxative agents found in detox teas is Senokot or senna glycoside. Laxatives are meant to be used when needed and in controlled amounts, as prescribed by a doctor or certified pharmacist. Mixing Senokot into so-called ‘detox teas’ however can cause side effects that include stomach cramps, diarrhoea and discoloured urine. In rare cases, it can lead to raised, red and itchy skin. Talking to The Independent, Charlotte Kinder, a certified nutritional therapist said taking senna in excess can damage the gut lining while causing nutrient depletion, dehydration and malabsorption. Even detox teas that don’t contain senna use natural diuretics such as dandelion root, which can cause dehydration and leads to symptoms such as headaches. In other words, the placebo effect of losing weight from drinking detox teas comes from being dehydrated, as well as increased urination and purging. The Purple Diet

The Purple Diet is a diet where only purple-coloured foods are eaten. This can consist of foods such as cabbage, plums and grapes. According to nutritional biochemist and author Dr Shawn Talbott in an interview with Shape magazine, purple foods such as berries and grapes are high in antioxidants called flavonoids, which are good for the brain, heart and body. However, just limiting ourselves to a certain type of food means missing out on plenty of other nutrients. Dr Talbott recommends that we ‘eat a rainbow’ - consisting of food of many colours such as red (tomato), orange (carrot), yellow (bell pepper), green (lettuce), blue (blueberries), indigo (acai berry) and violet (blackberry) - to get the widest range of antioxidants. Ultimately, anything that is done in extremes will backfire eventually, so it’s still best to eat a well-balanced meal. Pink Himalayan salt

Pink Himalayan salt has been touted as the better and healthier version of table salt. However, the nutritional value only makes a minor difference in our bodies. In an interview with Vice, clinical dietitian Jeff McGrath said, “Himalayan salt does contain trace amounts of minerals like potassium, magnesium, iron, and more, but the amounts are insignificant and afford no additional health benefits.” Lemon water

Lemon water can’t boost your metabolism or help with digestion, although it tastes good. According to New York-based gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, the idea of lemons helping with digestion stems from Ayurvedic medicine. What actually happens is that a high dose of vitamin C produces a laxative effect. This means drinking lots of lemon water will make you poop a lot, but it does nothing to improve your digestive system. Lemon water also doesn’t help the body to detox. Sonpal added that detoxifying yourself by drinking any concoction just isn’t a thing. The body already has organs to help it detox, such as the liver, kidneys, colon and skin! Fatty food

Healthy fatty foods that should be consumed