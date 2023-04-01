Fortune comes to town with IKEA’s Lucky Truck

THE Lunar New Year holds a special place in the hearts of Malaysians. It symbolises a new beginning with a new lunar calendar year, and is accompanied by customs like cleaning and decorating your home to embrace a fresh start. In the spirit of renewal and moving forward, IKEA is taking its life-at-home solutions on the road this festive season aboard the IKEA Lucky Truck. The red vehicle, done up to resemble a rabbit, will be travelling to multiple cities across Malaysia from today to Jan 15, 2023, bringing some home décor inspirations and loads of prizes to be won along the way. IKEA LUCKY TRUCK SCHEDULE 2023 · IKEA Damansara | Jan 4 · Aeon Kinta City, Ipoh | Jan 6 · IKEA Batu Kawan | Jan 7 · Hin Bus Depot, Penang | Jan 8 · IKEA Cheras | Jan 11 · IKEA Tebrau | Jan 13 · Aeon Kulai, Johor | Jan 14 · Dataran Pahlawan, Malacca | Jan 15 Visitors will have the chance to experience IKEA home furnishing solutions outdoors, get their first look at the IKEA Chinese New Year collection FÖSSTA, and enjoy other fun and interactive activities at every stop.

“The IKEA Lucky Truck is our way of thanking our customers for their continuous support. By bringing our home furnishing expertise and life at home solutions on the road, we hope to reach out to more Malaysians even in places that do not have an IKEA store. We can’t think of a better way to ring the new year and are incredibly excited to unveil what else we have in store for 2023,” says Malcolm Pruys, Country Retail Manager, IKEA Malaysia. Lucky Truck Activities Hop on early: Be the first 288 IKEA Family members to visit the IKEA Lucky Truck to redeem a limited edition angpow pouch. These beautiful pocketable blessings are made by local women using unused IKEA textiles, in line with our continued commitment to creating a positive impact through sustainable living. Not an IKEA Family member? The IKEA Lucky Truck is a gift that keeps on giving. Sign up on the spot for free to redeem the angpow pouch and be rewarded with a mystery gift! Spot the truck, catch the luck: Be part of our social media contest! Post a photo of yourself with the Chinese New interior set-up in the IKEA Lucky Truck on Instagram, tag @ikeamalaysia and include the hashtag #MYIKEALuckyTruck. Lucky prizes await 28 of the most creative entries.