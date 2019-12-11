Four Points by Sheraton opens in Chinatown

Situated in Chinatown, the sleek and stylish Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur aims to revive the historical area with approachable design, stylish comfort and all the brand’s popular extras. The Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown is the third Four Points by Sheraton in Malaysia and the first in the city of Kuala Lumpur. Careful consideration has been given from the details of the decoration to the services offered to properly reflect the history and culture of Chinatown.

The lobby features dramatic bay windows overlooking the city with a vertical garden designed to welcome guests with a peaceful, calm and refreshing ambience. There is also a rustic feel to the place with exposed walls of burnt brick, floor to ceiling metal latticework, warm wood, traditional tiles with hues of jade and classy green walls. Promising an uncomplicated travel experience for both leisure and business travellers, the hotel boasts 318 well-appointed, contemporary and spacious rooms with spectacular views of the city, including 18 suites and 76 inter-connecting rooms designed with the needs of families and large groups in mind.

Upon entering the rooms, guests will notice beautiful artwork done by Malaysian artists Loka Made adorning the walls. Together with fast wifi and the brand’s signature Four Points by Sheraton Comfort Bed, guests will have an enjoyable stay in the pulsing beat of the city. Completing the perfect stay are the three dining venues on-site. Guests can enjoy a Peranakan high tea at Lady Yi’s Tea House at the lobby with music and cocktails. Over at Quan’s Kitchen, the all-day dining features traditional culinary specialities from Chinatown and Western favourites.

Jann, a chinoiserie styled bar, will definitely delight guests with inventive cocktails dedicated to the traditional trades of the local neighbourhood. Be sure to try the brand’s signature Best Brews program featuring a range of local brews.