Free Tealive lunch packs for 5,000 frontliners

PETALING JAYA: After giving away 10,000 cups of Kopi Merdeka last August, Southeast Asia’s top lifestyle tea brand Tealive is now giving free lunch to 5,000 frontliners to thank them for their services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now that we are easing into the endemic phase, let us remember the sacrifices of our front-liners, our heroes in health and medical sectors, security forces and all uniformed services, who have responded to our call for help when the nation went into lockdown back in March 2020,” said Bryan Loo, founder and CEO of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd.

He said as the year drew to a close, the Tealive team decided it was time to give these front-line men and women a treat as well as to remind Malaysians not to let our guard down.

“Tealive as a proudly-Malaysian brand has continued on our growth journey despite the pandemic. Since we now have all-day meals, we thought it would be a good gesture to offer our front-liners a free lunch.

“So, come noon time on Monday Dec 5, any front-liner can go to any of our 257 shoplot outlets and get a free lunch,” he said.

These customers only have to identify themselves as front-liners and say “Yes! Tealive Got Food” three times and they will be served a Tom Yam Prawn Mac&Cheese lunch for free. Each participating outlet will serve up to 20 sets that day from noon.

Besides Mac&Cheese, Tealive also has a new all-day meal menu comprising Grilled Chicken Western Gravy Rice, Grilled Chicken Aren Glazed Rice, Buttermilk Popcorn Chicken Rice and Meletop Beef Rice, now available all-day. These sets come at RM15.90 each ala carte and RM13.90, when bought with any drink.

Loo said Tealive was staying true to its brand promise of “Always More Than Tea” and it now has a wide range of speciality coffees, signature Toastea™ and artisanal food that are suitable for different times of the day.

“We have recently extended the menu into these four rice dishes, Mac&Cheese, muffin and fried snacks and we have value meals too.

“As a home-grown brand, we’re grateful for the support of all Malaysians as we reach the top among lifestyle tea brands within Asean countries. We’re proud to carry the Malaysian flag across continents with the latest being North America after gaining a foothold in Europe, Africa and Australia.

“Thanks to loyal Tealive fans, we’ve reached the 800th store milestone in Malaysia this year and we wish to continue pushing ourselves to do better. From now on, we want our customers to know that ‘Tealive Got Food’ and it’s all-day which means ‘Tealive Got Lunch’ and ‘Tealive Got Dinner’ too,” he said.