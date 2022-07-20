$!Fresh Experiences at Heineken Hotel Takeover

Bringing the Beats with Heineken Music: The Heineken Hotel Takeover will see Heineken claim various spaces within KLoé Hotel to present a wide variety of music acts. From House, to Hip Hop and EDM, guests can expect a stellar lineup of music acts that cater to any genre. The main party will take place in the Heineken Basement for party-goers to dance to the likes of Bad Habits, Bass Agents, and BATE. Expect hard-hitting, heart-pumping music accented by high-octane visual projections where guests will be able to unleash their party energy in full and party the night away with blazing beats.

Guests making their way through the hotel will have their attention drawn towards the iconic Heineken Green Door that will be featured throughout the Heineken Hotel Takeover, symbolising the world of opportunities that lie beyond when you take that first sip of Heineken.

Heineken is inviting consumers to immerse themselves in fresh experiences at the Heineken Hotel Takeover that will take guests on a journey that will redefine and elevate MUSIC, ART, WELLNESS and CULINARY experiences. Happening across two weekends from 23rd – 24th July and 30th – 31st July 2022 at KLoé Hotel, the Heineken Hotel Takeover aims to reignite the spark of discovery and exploration for all, right in the heart of KL.

Come Together with Heineken Social: From the moment guests step into the lobby, they will be immersed in the world of Heineken as they sip on a refreshing Heineken. Guests can choose to lounge and socialize amidst local DJs spinning chill tunes, or satiate their appetite with a quick bite from the Heineken Bar.

The art of Heineken Secret Rooms: Diving deeper into the Heineken experience are secret rooms that bring to life the five-star pillars of Heineken through a series of art installations. This includes a revolving mirror art installation and barley fields; natural ingredients; visual projections that represent Heineken’s unique A-yeast; a wall of 28 clocks to represent the horizontal brewing and 28-day lagering process and finally, a tasting room where one gets to pour their perfect pint. As a guide, guests will receive a passport which contains information on the secret rooms and clues on where to find these Instagrammable gems.

Enjoy culinary delights in Heineken Kitchen: Guests can enjoy curated gastronomic delights created especially for the Heineken Hotel Takeover. Whether they choose to dine-in at the Heineken Kitchen, or grab a bite on the go from the pool or lobby area, they can enjoy these hearty plates with more gusto when accompanied with a refreshing Heineken.

Live Well, Be Well with Heineken Wellness: Look forward to good vibrations as Heineken brings wellness to life through a series of high-energy, adrenaline-filled HIIT and dance classes! Guests can get their bodies moving and hearts pumping to specially curated playlists and cutting-edge visual projections, brought to you by expert fitness instructors from Euphoria Asia. Those who prefer a more zen experience can instead join in on relaxing yoga classes – all of which can be enjoyed responsibly with Heineken 0.0.

For the ultimate takeover experience, guests can book their Heineken staycation room for either weekend on KLoé Hotel’s website. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, the rooms will be uniquely branded Heineken alongside offering Heineken swag for guests to take home as memorabilia.

As a celebration of first sips, fresh experiences, and new friendships, the Heineken Hotel Takeover is a doorway to reinvigorate fresh experiences and unforgettable moments.

Save the date and be sure to join us at the Heineken Hotel Takeover for a weekend like no other! To register for a free Heineken at the event, visit: http://www.heineken.com/my/en/campaigns/firstsip/hotel-takeover.

*Heineken and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.