Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said: “Carlsberg Malaysia wants to support outlets in continuing to sell draught beer, even via takeaway/delivered draught beer, and also for consumers to continue enjoying our draught beer at home by introducing our Bring Me Home initiative. Bring Me Home is an initiative where Carlsberg Malaysia provides branded takeaway bottles for outlets to fill and sell, at no expense to them.”

However, some outlets have been creative in finding ways to package food and beer deliveries, including offering takeaway draught beer.

During the movement control order (MCO), and even in the conditional movement control order (CMCO), F&B outlets have suffered from declines in sales due to mandatory shuttering of dine-in capacity, restricted operating hours, limited travel allowance, and takeaway/delivery services only.

Clini speaks about the Bring Me Home initiative, where Carlsberg Malaysia provides branded takeaway bottles for outlets to fill and sell, at no additional expense.

Depending on availability, consumers can now enjoy their favourite Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, 1664 Blanc, Connor’s Stout Porter, Asahi Super Dry and Brooklyn Lager fresh from the tap.

For a smoother recovery

Bring Me Home is just one of Carlsberg’s initiatives for its customers to spur business recovery following the MCO.

On May 8, Carlsberg Malaysia launched a RM3.5 million subsidy and promotion to smoothen traditional eateries’ business recovery following the impact from Covid-19.

The fund is Carlsberg’s pledge of solidarity and support towards the Malaysian Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors General Association (MSCSPGA) by subsidising the utilities payment, up to three months.

From now to July, consumers can enjoy RM1 off on big bottles of Carlsberg Smooth Draught (580ml) at participating coffee shops, where Carlsberg will donate an additional 50 sen per bottle sold to operators in hopes of increasing their profit margin for a smoother recovery towards the gradual lifting of the MCO.

On May 18, Carlsberg Malaysia introduced Adopt a Keg – an initiative that rewards consumers who have purchased Carlsberg for home consumption with free draught beer they can redeem at local F&B outlets when the MCO restrictions are lifted.

Adopt a Keg allows beer lovers to fill their own virtual beer keg at adoptakeg.carlsberg.com.my by simply scanning the receipt and barcodes from their purchases of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth

Draught cans and bottles whether from convenience stores, online retailers, supermarkets or hypermarkets.



