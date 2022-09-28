Fun X World is now open!

Enter the themed world of adventure at Fun X World and let your imagination run wild!

Skate around and immerse yourself in the castle.

Situated on the 2nd & 3rd floor of Summit USJ Mall in Subang Jaya, a new family-oriented indoor family entertainment centre is now open! Spanning a total of 55,000 square feet, Fun X World is a magical indoor family entertainment centre to enter a whole new world. As you enter through the entrance, you’ll be greeted with brightly lit neon arcade games sprawling across the floor. Stepping foot inside, the entire place will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a dreamland!

Beyond the arcades, you’ll find a bumper car rink. The Fairyland Bumper Car has beams that look like huge trees with tiny fairy houses sitting atop! Children can let their imagination run wild and adults can let their inner child come out and play. Music blasts through hidden speakers meld with the sound of laughter of kids playing and bumper cars colliding.

Next up is the aptly named Castle Adventure Skate with its European medieval castle theme.

Put on your roller skate or kick-scooter and enjoy the unrestricted excitement of skating freely. This not only encourages kids to be active, but it’s also full of fun! Right at the back, you get an expansive view of Subang with two realistic-looking huge trees with welcoming faces. With details from the floor all the way up to the ceiling, you get a magical place with rustic castle walls, standing medieval soldier armours, gryphon statues, and cloud ceilings. When you’re feeling peckish, find your way to the tavern design cafe next to the skating rink where food and drinks are served. Here parents can keep an eye on their children as they skate their hearts out!