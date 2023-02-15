Gamuda Land opens SplashMania Waterpark

GAMUDA Land officially held the soft launch ceremony for its 18-acre SplashMania Waterpark located in Gamuda Cove on Feb 6. A total of over 2,200 visitors were amongst the first to set foot in the waterpark and experience the first-of-its-kind waterslides in Malaysia like the Shaka Waka, a 78m-long multimedia and audio waterslide fitted with various LED light effects, amongst others.

At the ceremony, Chu Wai Lune, Chief Executive Officer of Gamuda Land, said: “As town planners, we planned for Gamuda Cove to not only include the home place, but also the park place, shopping place, eating place and of course the play place. This is because, we know that when we get the places right, our town will work.

“The waterpark represents a great addition towards Gamuda Cove’s list of placemaking offerings, and the team is thrilled to offer SplashMania’s ‘Where Nature Meets Fun’ hospitality to visitors from far and wide, both local and international.”

He added that the waterpark is projected to attract an annual visitorship of 800,000.

A digitalised experience

As part of the waterpark’s digitalisation efforts to offer convenience to its visitors and customers, Gamuda Land has introduced its GL Play mobile application – available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Through the application, visitors will be able to purchase admission tickets ahead of time on top of using them to navigate and check out the available waterslides on the digital park map. Visitors would also be able to place orders at the various F&B offerings and stay notified on when to collect their food and drinks, making for a pleasant waterpark experience.

Aside from that, the application entails a component known as GL CLIX which allows visitors to download high-resolution photos of themselves taken on rides through facial recognition technology.

Sanjay Nadarajah, General Manager (Leisure & Hospitality) of Gamuda Land, said: “Key learnings and best practices on the implementation of technology in theme parks across the region were one of the key considerations to ensure the guest experience in SplashMania Waterpark is a more pleasant one. Technology, such as the GL Play App, not only helps create a safer experience for guests but provides a seamless experience. The process of collecting and paying for passes can be done prior to arrival while also allowing visitors to skip the queue and order their F&B online to collect it when it is ready. We want our guests to maximise their ‘fun’ time at SplashMania.”

“In the planning of SplashMania’s phased opening, we are positive that the offerings at hand will be able to spark an enjoyable, unforgettable and safe experience for guests of all ages,” Sanjay continued.

Early bird pricing

To commemorate the soft opening, visitors are able to enjoy early bird pricing starting at RM63 for children and senior citizens while adults and those above 120cm in height can purchase tickets for RM79 from now until March 31, ahead of its grand launch in Q2 2023.

SplashMania Waterpark comprises thrilling water slides and key attractions, some being the first-of-its-kind waterslide experiences visitors can encounter in Malaysia.

The SplashMania Waterpark is open from 10am to 6pm every day aside from Tuesdays unless it falls on a public or school holiday.

For more information and the latest happenings, visit GL Play at glplay.com.my/splashmania.

Buy Splash Mania tickets online at https://go.shopple.co/splceq .