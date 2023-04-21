Gardenia bakeries spreads the blessings of Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: In upholding its philosophy of “Always With You”, Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd, through its Cahaya Ramadan programme, is distributing 25,000 loaves of its flagship, Gardenia Original Classic 400g white bread at 20 mosques across the peninsular.
This programme represents Gardenia’s third annual campaign since 2021, with newer locations each year.
The Gardenia Cahaya Ramadan programme with its slogan “Sinar Keberkatan Dalam Setiap Kebaikan”, was initiated to lighten the load for the underprivileged, particularly during Ramadan.
The pandemic has left a damaging impact, leaving in its trail financially strapped people. More than 20% from the M20 group are struggling in the B40 category. In light of this, Gardenia Bakeries is taking every possible step to always be there for Malaysians and this programme is one such initiative.
The Gardenia Cahaya Ramadan programme culminated at a “buka puasa” event in SMK Seri Pantai in Bangsar South, with the families of 50 underprivileged school children. In addition to receiving RM200 duit raya each, they were also presented with RM200 worth of groceries such as rice, nasi himpit, milk, sugar, kuih raya, other festive treats and much more. Gardenia Bakeries hopes that by providing the cash assistance and provisions, they can bring more joy to this group especially during the upcoming Syawal celebrations.
The funds for these groceries were raised from the sale of the Gardenia Always With You RM1 Sandwich, at LRT stations in the capital city in the first quarter of 2023. 10,000 sandwiches were sold during the campaign. There were also cash contributions from Gardenia Bakeries.
Ena Suhaila Abas, Gardenia Bakeries Marketing Manager said, “It is truly meaningful for Gardenia Bakeries to be able to spread the blessings of Ramadan in this holy month, especially to so many who are struggling.
What is more heartening is to have the support and presence of YB Tuan Fahmi Fadzil, Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai and currently Minister of Communications and Multimedia, together with Hajah Norhayati Haji Ab Wahab, Director of WP Kuala Lumpur Education Department, with us today.”
Besides the cash, groceries and other goodies, the guests were also treated to a delicious meal of Jasmine PusaCream Briyani Rice, which was served together with other mouthwatering dishes as they broke fast during the event.
Ena added, “Gardenia Bakeries, not only is a market leader, but we want to set an example as a leader in upholding our social responsibilities towards Malaysians. To be able to spread the ray of goodness and extend a little help to our consumers in preparation for the Hari Raya celebration, truly means a lot to us.