Gardenia bakeries spreads the blessings of Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: In upholding its philosophy of “Always With You”, Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd, through its Cahaya Ramadan programme, is distributing 25,000 loaves of its flagship, Gardenia Original Classic 400g white bread at 20 mosques across the peninsular.

This programme represents Gardenia’s third annual campaign since 2021, with newer locations each year.

The Gardenia Cahaya Ramadan programme with its slogan “Sinar Keberkatan Dalam Setiap Kebaikan”, was initiated to lighten the load for the underprivileged, particularly during Ramadan.

The pandemic has left a damaging impact, leaving in its trail financially strapped people. More than 20% from the M20 group are struggling in the B40 category. In light of this, Gardenia Bakeries is taking every possible step to always be there for Malaysians and this programme is one such initiative.

The Gardenia Cahaya Ramadan programme culminated at a “buka puasa” event in SMK Seri Pantai in Bangsar South, with the families of 50 underprivileged school children. In addition to receiving RM200 duit raya each, they were also presented with RM200 worth of groceries such as rice, nasi himpit, milk, sugar, kuih raya, other festive treats and much more. Gardenia Bakeries hopes that by providing the cash assistance and provisions, they can bring more joy to this group especially during the upcoming Syawal celebrations.