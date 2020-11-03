$!George Clooney directs post-apocalyptic film The Midnight Sky

George Clooney will be directing an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight.

George Clooney as Augustine

The film titled The Midnight Sky is a post-apocalyptic tale following the character Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic trying to prevent a group of astronauts from returning home because Earth, as we know it, has gone through a global catastrophe.

Felicity Jones as astronaut Sully







Augustine has to race against time to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning to a devastated planet.

Caoilinn Springall and George Clooney