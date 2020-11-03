$!George Clooney directs post-apocalyptic film The Midnight Sky

George Clooney will be directing an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight.
The film titled The Midnight Sky is a post-apocalyptic tale following the character Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic trying to prevent a group of astronauts from returning home because Earth, as we know it, has gone through a global catastrophe.
Augustine has to race against time to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning to a devastated planet.
Caoilinn Springall and George Clooney
Rounding up the cast are David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, Tiffany Boone and introducing Caoilinn Springall.
The Midnight Sky is coming to Netflix on December 23.