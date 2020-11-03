SEARCH
George Clooney directs post-apocalyptic film The Midnight Sky

03 Nov 2020 / 15:52 H.
George Clooney will be directing an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight.

George Clooney as Augustine

The film titled The Midnight Sky is a post-apocalyptic tale following the character Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic trying to prevent a group of astronauts from returning home because Earth, as we know it, has gone through a global catastrophe.

    Felicity Jones as astronaut Sully
Augustine has to race against time to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning to a devastated planet.

Caoilinn Springall and George Clooney

Rounding up the cast are David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, Tiffany Boone and introducing Caoilinn Springall.

The Midnight Sky is coming to Netflix on December 23.

