Get Fruity with Coolblog’s Fruitti Fiesta Campaign

POPULAR local halal desserts and beverages brand Coolblog launches its year-end festive campaign to get the celebration going with a delightful fruitty menu. From Dec 16, 2021 to Feb 10, 2022, Coolblog’s Fruitti Fiesta Campaign will offer customers an array of delicious and high quality fruit-based beverages from its popular Fruitti Series to choose from.

Customers will want to keep coming back for more as a different fruit theme will be released every two weeks during the campaign. With each theme – Happy Honeydew, Magic Mango, Breezy Blue Coral, and Sassy Strawberry – customers can opt for one of three selected recipes for a convenient and tried-and-approved choice, or they can get creative and try their hand at customising their own fruity drink with 14 different flavours to choose.

The drinks are attractively priced at RM8 each for 700ml. From Dec 23-26, 2021, customers will get one free Fruitti series drink when they purchase a Party Pack of three drinks from any of the Happy Honeydew selections. The drinks and other items on the menu are available at all Coolblog retail outlets as well as for delivery via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Coolblog’s head of corporate relation and communications Win Zaidi Zakaria said: “There’s no better time than the festive season to give you and your loved ones a treat, especially now that things are slowly opening up following months-long restrictive movement orders. At Coolblog, we are committed to provide great tasting, high-quality and affordable desserts and beverages. Our popular Fruitti Series is the perfect way to quench your thirst with refreshing and deliciously fresh flavours.

“Customers can enjoy their favourite choice with the Fruitti Fiesta campaign and be treated to a new theme every two weeks so they have something different to look forward to each time. This is also a great way to introduce new customers to Coolblog to try our existing menu or to DIY themselves with the different flavour pairings available.”

Since the opening of its first store in 2008, Coolblog has been offering Malaysians a wide selection of local and internationally inspired desserts and beverages made from high quality ingredients. With the many choices available, customers can easily find their favourite and at the same time, try out new recipes for variety.

Coolblog currently has 270 outlets throughout the nation. It is slated to open new outlets in more neighbourhoods by year end. For the latest updates, visit Coolblog’s social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.