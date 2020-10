UPDATE: In light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, JFF2020 will be postponed to a later date in November. Check the revised dates HERE

The annual Japanese Film Festival (JFF) is returning in October and is set to light up selected Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) nationwide!

JFF 2020 will be the first Film Festival to be launched at GSC since the commencement of MCO back in March earlier this year.

Following the successful Pre-Festival Event held in September with the screening of 3 titles at GSC NU Sentral, there’s a dedicated page on the official JFF 2020 website in early October.

This dedicated page will introduce the works of Japanese filmmakers who produced short films remotely during the lockdown. There’ll also be a video interview with director YUKISADA Isao, the director of Pigeon (2016) that was shot in Penang as part of the omnibus film Asian Three-Fold Mirror 2016: Reflections.

The highlight of JFF 2020 is the showcase of 10 titles ranging a variety of genres – drama, comedy, action and animation, highlighting the colours of Japan through cinema. One of the titles, One Summer Story will be premiering in Malaysia prior to the release in Japan (expected release in 2021).