$!Get the new Lemon Lychee Slurpee at 7-Eleven now

SLURPEE fans, rejoice! The nation’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Malaysia, has introduced the new Slurpee Lemon Lychee flavour.

With prices as low as RM2.30, you must try out the new and exciting Slurpee flavour that comes in three sizes - 12 oz, 16 oz and 22 oz. This new and exclusive Slurpee flavour, Lemon Lychee not only tastes deliciously fruity, but its hint of the natural sweetness of lychee delivers a smooth texture to your mouth and will cool you down faster than you can say Slurpee.

The “Coolest Drink on Earth” is guaranteed to quench your thirst, so take a brain freeze daydream and treat yourself to a deliciously refreshing experience. Head on down to your nearest 7-Eleven stores with a friend and try it out for yourself!