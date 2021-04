Raya is just around the corner, and you don’t want to get caught unprepared for the festivities. Courts' latest promotion, Sinari Raya Jimat Berbelanja, has everything you need to get you and your family started on the festive preparations. Among the great deals being offered is a beautiful 6-seater dining set that is ideal for breaking fast or entertaining friends and family during Raya. The elegant solid wood set is a quick and easy way to brighten and refresh the home as well.

Mission 402cm Solid Wood 6-seater Dining Set + Bench Walnut Wood

For those looking to keep the heat at bay, Courts has a selection of good air conditioners for a cooler, more enjoyable Raya celebration. A brand new air conditioning unit at home will definitely be much welcomed by everyone in the family this Raya. Speaking of keeping cool, why not consider a high-capacity refrigerator as well while you're at Courts? With the wide array of quality refrigerators on offer, you'll have no trouble keeping your beef rendang, lemang, satay and ketupat fresher for a longer time.

Marina Sofa Sydyan Chesterfield 2-seater

While we still need to observe physical distancing, it doesn’t mean we can’t stay connected. A large new sofa set lets the family wind down in front of the television at safe distances. Coupled with a good smart television and sound bar, the movie experience at home will be elevated and you’ll soon find that no one will want to leave the house!

Samsung 65in UHD Smart TV