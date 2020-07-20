Get your theatre fix by streaming Zoom PARAH this weekend

Have you planned your weekends yet? If you’ve been itching to watch a play in our theatres but couldn’t due to the pandemic, you can still support our local theatre scene via a new online digital platform Cloud Theatre.

PARAH, a play written by Alfian Sa’at, which is re-titled ‘Zoom’ PARAH goes online on Saturday, 25 July 2020 at 8pm and Sunday, 26 July 2020 at 3pm.

The show is re-titled because director Jo Kukathas and the cast featuring Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin, Gregory Sze, Farah Rani and Branavan Aruljothi rehearsed the play via Zoom meetings from their own homes. While it was a new challenge rehearsing via video calls, they found that their performance became more intimate and they could communicate with the intense emotion and events of the play.

Zoom PARAH is a funny, provocative and moving play covering questions about friendship, race, nation and belonging. The theme of the story hits close to home for fellow Malaysians and it is a must-watch. This play helps to visualize how we can talk to others about race, re-evaluate the language and words we use in conversations, what have been passed down to the next generation and whether we can use words to heal.