Gifting made easy

Select from these amazing offerings from Starbucks for your gifting needs this holiday period

The Starbucks Holiday Collection 2021 makes gifting a breeze this holiday season. The festive merchandise collection features a series of cups, tumblers and mugs, starring a Santa Bear and its cute little animal friends delivering warm festive cheers and gifts all around. In the later part of the season, the collection will also carry the brand-new and stylish Starbucks x Corkcicle canteen bottles in various shapes and sizes. The collection will also showcase returning favourites, the Starbucks x MiiR and Starbucks x Stanley collection in brand new shapes and colours to spark more joy for those receiving them.

Customers can also select from a variety of festive holiday cards as gifts to their friends and family such as the Red Cup Starbucks Card, Snowman Starbucks Card and also the Starbucks Wordmark Starbucks Card. More designs will join the line-up at a later date so be sure to look out for them. By registering the card on the Starbucks mobile app, customers can earn STARs towards exclusive rewards and enjoy surprises such as complimentary food, beverages and even merchandise.

Through the Starbucks Rewards program, members can also purchase the long-awaited 2022 Starbucks Planner! The new planner comes in two colourways, iridescent pearl and vintage brown. Both designs feature bold Starbucks wordmark stamping that offers a modern look and feel. Bridging simplicity and functionality, the planner comes with a sleeve that features a built-in accessory case and cardholders. Starbucks is also giving away a pouch to complete the look. Making its way back to warm our hearts and coffee mugs is the Starbucks Holiday coffee lineup, including the Starbucks Holiday Blend, a distinctly sweet, spicy taste, that brings cherished memories of the most magical time of year. For a bolder and decadent cup of joe, indulge in the Starbucks Holiday Blend Espresso Roast, a full-bodied coffee with notes of mulled spices, smoked vanilla and sugar plum. Stirring more warmth to the line-up, Starbucks is also bringing back the Starbucks Holiday Blonde Roast, offering a milder cup of coffee with hints of citrus and fig notes.

Complete your home celebration with hearty and magical gastronomical treats from Starbucks such as the all-new Starbucks Blackout Cake, a retro chocolate cake layered with rich chocolate custard and topped with chocolate cake crumbs. The moist and soft chocolate goodness is best paired with the holiday favorite Peppermint Mocha. Also joining the Starbucks pastry case again are the Starbucks Tuna Melt Focaccia and Starbucks Croque Monsieur. If you are planning to visit the homes of your loved ones, drop by with a warm and thoughtful gift in hand such as the new Starbucks Signature Loaf Cake or the Starbucks Cranberry Raisin Cake. The Signature Loaf Cake is a decadent, buttery and sweet square cake mixed with fruits and spices while the Cranberry Raisin Cake is a buttery loaf cake studded with dried cranberries, raisins and topped with a sprinkle of chia seed. These new offerings are sure to bring more love, joy and cosiness to the holiday season. The tantalizing Blackout Cake is available from RM16.90 onwards while the Signature Loaf Cake and Cranberry Raisin Cake can be enjoyed from RM45 onwards.