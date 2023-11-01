GINTELL S6 Wellness SuperChAiR is the first massage chair in the market that emphasizes total well-being. The “S” represents the SuperChAiR Series whereas the “6” stands for the 6 aspects s of wellness. Emotional, physical, social, spiritual, intellectual & occupational wellness are the six primary dimensions. GINTELL S6 has a combination of 6 unique humanized massage techniques and 20 Wellness Auto-programs.
GINTELL S6 is the first massage chair in the market with AI Fatigue Bio-Scan technology. With just a 30-second touch on the “thumb panel”, its BIO-Senses system can scan & assess your heart rate, blood oxygen & fatigue index in order to provide you with a customized massage program that is appropriate for your present index.
The new AiR-3D roller balls in GINTELL S6 can now protrude up to 13cm allowing for a smarter, humanized, focused and intense massage. The body scanning system allows the chair to scan and measure your physique.
The 360° Heat Spa Therapy is the first cutting-edge heat spa therapy in GINTELL S6 that warms up body areas on the back, waist, & calves through its airbag. Additionally, it also has a crossed-over cloak-like strap that allows heating on the abdomen. Heat spa therapy helps to relieve overall muscle tension and relax abdominal muscles to relieve pain caused by muscle spasms or menstrual cramps.
Dato’ Seri Master Chris Leong, a renowned Tit-Tar Master (bone setting specialist), fully endorses and consults on the Stretch 230° program, which is also included in GINTELL S6 This program is similar to doing a light stretching exercise to loosen up joint stiffness, improve body alignment and flexibility.
Knee massage is now possible with GINTELL’s S6 Wellness SuperChAiR brand-new enhanced heat and calf therapy. The Knee Spa Therapy is highly recommended as it is extremely useful for the elderly and sportsmen because it increases joint flexibility and helps to create a greater range of motion. Heat therapy can improve blood flow, aid in releasing stiff muscles and joints, and ease pain and muscle spasms all around.
In conjunction with the recent launch of GINTELL S6 Wellness SuperChAiR, GINTELL is offering promotions for selected products with up to 55% discounts. For further enquiry, visit your nearest GINTELL showroom or browse www.gintell.com or contact +60126613462.