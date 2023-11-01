$!GINTELL’s S6 Wellness SuperChAiR

GINTELL S6 Wellness SuperChAiR is the first massage chair in the market that emphasizes total well-being. The “S” represents the SuperChAiR Series whereas the “6” stands for the 6 aspects s of wellness. Emotional, physical, social, spiritual, intellectual & occupational wellness are the six primary dimensions. GINTELL S6 has a combination of 6 unique humanized massage techniques and 20 Wellness Auto-programs.

GINTELL S6 is the first massage chair in the market with AI Fatigue Bio-Scan technology. With just a 30-second touch on the “thumb panel”, its BIO-Senses system can scan & assess your heart rate, blood oxygen & fatigue index in order to provide you with a customized massage program that is appropriate for your present index.

The new AiR-3D roller balls in GINTELL S6 can now protrude up to 13cm allowing for a smarter, humanized, focused and intense massage. The body scanning system allows the chair to scan and measure your physique.