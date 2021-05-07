Give your child the best

Every parent wants the best for their children and constantly worry about the health and wellbeing of their children. As responsible and loving parents, it’s important to them that their children are getting the right and sufficient nutrition for healthy growth and development. Fortunately, things are made easier with Morinaga Chil-kid for parents with young children. Morinaga Chil-kid is less sweet with a mild vanilla taste, making the milk more oishi (delicious) for the young ones! Morinaga Chil-kid formula milk is a Japanese formulation specially designed for Asian children aged from 1 to 7 years old. The formula milk also contains the necessary nutrients to support the growth and development of a child such as AA, DHA, GOS, Nucleotides, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Taurine, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and Selenium. The milk has a balanced ratio of AA and DHA which is recommended by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) for Asian children too. The Morinaga Chil-kid formula is fully produced in the Netherlands and complies to stringent double safety standards. Parents who chose Morinaga Chil-kid attest to the benefits of the milk and have seen great improvement in their children’s health.

Looi Seng Tsen and his family are loyal fans of Morinaga Chil-kid.

Looi Seng Tsen, the father to a lovely daughter named Poh Ning, was first introduced to Morinaga Chil-kid by family members when his wife decided to opt for formula feeding when she resumed her full-time career. The family tested two milk brands before choosing Morinaga Chil-kid due to its less sweet flavour. Looi, who is also a doctor, is confident that his daughter gets sufficient nutrients from Morinaga Chil-kid and shared that his daughter absolutely loves drinking the milk twice a day. “It is no doubt that the formula milk is nutritious enough and acts as a good supplement for my daughter’s daily nutritional needs,” said Looi.

Morinaga Chil-kid has helped Azea Atirah’s daughter Aurora grow up healthy and active.

For a mother of two, Azea Atirah, Morinaga Chil-kid was a lifesaver when one of her daughters, Aurora, struggled with other milk formulas and was underweight. Her children love drinking Morinaga Chil-kid and they’re both healthy and active now. Seeing the change in her children’s health for the better assured her that she made the right choice to choose Morinaga Chil-kid. “Morinaga Chil-kid provides a formula which has an appropriate supply of nutrients for supporting growth and development. Aurora is gaining weight now and she’s sleeping well and is generally more active,” said Azea Atirah. “I am happy to see that Aurora is growing up strong, healthy and ready to explore her little world.”

Happy parents ... Norazreen, her husband and their two children.

Another happy parent Norazreen was introduced to Morinaga Chil-kid by her mother-in-law. Her husband also grew up drinking Morinaga Chil-kid. Nevertheless, she did plenty of research and was satisfied with the nutrients such as AA and DHA in Morinaga Chil-kid for her son.



Her son, Maleeq, has a sensitive stomach and Morinaga Chil-kid’s mild and easily digestible formula is great for him. Norazreen is happy to have come across Morinaga Chil-kid. “Maleeq is growing strong, less likely to get sick. I’m so happy I chose Morinaga Chil-kid and I believe it will continue to help Maleeq to grow healthily and happily every day,” she said. She also recommends Morinaga Chil-kid to other families because it is an imported and reliable formulation but at an affordable price and easy to find in stores. Looi echoed Norazreen’s sentiment similarly and shared that he usually orders the milk online on mori2u, a website where he gets to collect points with purchases on non-regulated items for discounts with free delivery. Gifts are also included with a minimum purchase.