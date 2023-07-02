Giving back to the community

Chinese New Year is the perfect time of the year to share love and give back to those less fortunate. Da Ma Cai kick-started the year with its RM1,000,000 Annual Community Aid Charity Programme which provides financial assistance to the residents, trainers and members of 80 charitable organisations. The official launch of this Programme took place at one of the beneficiary organisations, Ti-Ratana Welfare Society, with a presentation ceremony to beneficiary organisations located in the Klang Valley and Pahang.

“As Buddhists, we focused on finding peace and happiness through love and compassion. It emphasizes giving to others and it is open for everyone who wishes to contribute in any way they can, through donations or volunteering their time and services. By being kind to others and ourselves, we can create a more peaceful world.” Founder and advisor of Ti-Ratana Welfare Society, The Most Venerable Datuk K. Sri Dhammaratana reiterated during his speech.

“This nationwide programme is an initiative that aims to support sustainable development in communities across the country. The partnership is key to achieving such sustainable development goals. We encourage charitable organisations to come together to share experiences and tackle common issues such as manpower and rising cost. With this, they are able to mobilise both existing and additional resources in taking effective solutions that could address the challenges. Through such collaborations, charity organisations particularly smaller ones can create an impactful outcome that is greater than what they could have achieved on their own,” said Managing Director of Da Ma Cai, Dato’ Sri Tan Kong Han.

“The financial aid received from Da Ma Cai is greatly appreciated. The presentation ceremony serves as a great platform for us to network with other organisations in learning and be inspired with new ideas and approaches,” said William Chang, President of Persatuan Kebajikan Rumah Kanak-kanak Angels Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 30 charity bodies from Klang Valley received donations amounting to RM380,000 and 4 organisations in Pahang received a total of RM40,000 during the event. For the Northern Region, 24 charitable organisations located in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak will be getting financial aid worth a total of RM300,000. As for the Southern Region, 22 charity homes in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor will be receiving RM280,000 in total.

Presentation ceremonies will be held at the Northern and Southern Regions to give out the donations at Johor Cheshire Home on 3 February 2023 and Rumah Sejahtera Permatang Tinggi on 8 February 2023 respectively.

Da Ma Cai is a brand of Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd (“PMP”), Malaysia’s authorised numbers forecast operator. On an annual basis, Da Ma Cai actively supports various causes in the areas of education and social welfare through a wide range of programmes and activities carried out in the country. Following the acquisition of PMP by Jana Pendidikan Malaysia Sdn Bhd (“JPM”), all of PMP’s net dividends that JPM receives will be donated to The Community Chest. With this structure, Da Ma Cai has effectively been transformed from a for-profit organisation into a social business, providing long-term donations to The Community Chest for the benefit of the Malaysian community.