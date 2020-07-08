Giving SMEs a helping hand

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO), Astro has introduced three initiatives to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia. SMEs, which account for over 90% of all businesses in Malaysia, form the backbone of the economic sector, and are facing unprecedented disruption to their business due to the pandemic and the MCO.

TV – Reignite SMEs contest by Astro AEC offers airtime packages to SMEs

Astro AEC launched its Reignite SMEs contest under its Business Talk umbrella to reinvigorate the economic landscape for SMEs.

The contest, open to all Astro household and commercial users, allows customers to nominate either their own business or one run by a family member or friend to be in the running to win attractive airtime incentives on Astro.

The prize of 15 packages, comprising airtime on Astro’s TV, radio and digital platform with a total value of RM1.5 million, also allows the winners to choose their preferred language to gain optimal exposure among their target audience.

Astro Head of Chinese Business Wong Siah Ping said: “Astro reaches 5.7 million TV households, 16.9 million weekly radio listeners along with 11.6 million unique digital visitors. We have helped businesses expand their reach and scale up their businesses.”

She added that the initiatives will allow SMEs to leverage on an untapped market, as well as amplify their reach to the Group’s wider customer base.