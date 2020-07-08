Giving SMEs a helping hand

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO), Astro has introduced three initiatives to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia. SMEs, which account for over 90% of all businesses in Malaysia, form the backbone of the economic sector, and are facing unprecedented disruption to their business due to the pandemic and the MCO.
TV – Reignite SMEs contest by Astro AEC offers airtime packages to SMEs
Astro AEC launched its Reignite SMEs contest under its Business Talk umbrella to reinvigorate the economic landscape for SMEs.
The contest, open to all Astro household and commercial users, allows customers to nominate either their own business or one run by a family member or friend to be in the running to win attractive airtime incentives on Astro.
The prize of 15 packages, comprising airtime on Astro’s TV, radio and digital platform with a total value of RM1.5 million, also allows the winners to choose their preferred language to gain optimal exposure among their target audience.
Astro Head of Chinese Business Wong Siah Ping said: “Astro reaches 5.7 million TV households, 16.9 million weekly radio listeners along with 11.6 million unique digital visitors. We have helped businesses expand their reach and scale up their businesses.”
She added that the initiatives will allow SMEs to leverage on an untapped market, as well as amplify their reach to the Group’s wider customer base.
Radio – #MelodySupportsSME by Melody provides radio-spots and live interview session to SMEs
Astro Radio’s Melody continues to support SMEs with its #MelodySupportSME programme. To date 15 SMEs have participated, and are enjoying airtime packages comprising eight all-day radio-spots along with a live interview spot on its breakfast show so that the SMEs can share their stories.
With a weekly listenership of 1.7 million among the Chinese-speaking community, Melody assists SMEs to tap into its base and extend the SMEs’ reach beyond its current customer base.
One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Stanic Low of City Print Studio Sdn Bhd whose company specialises in producing signboards, applauded the initiative.
He is pleased with the opportunity to be featured on Melody, as his interview has generated a huge amount of awareness on the product offerings of his company, and strengthened the credibility of his company among its peers and clients.
Lo Lai Kuan of Kam Wai Biscuit Confectionery also agreed that Melody has enabled more consumers to discover her products, and the effect has spilled over to increasing online sales as well; diversifying her source of income amidst these testing times.
With more meaningful stories of SMEs still left untold, Astro encourages Malaysians to submit their entrepreneur stories via the official website to stand ‘a chance to win’ a radio-spot package, and ‘a live interview session’ with Melody.
Digital platform – XuanBah! A new e-commerce platform made for locals
XuanBah! is an e-commerce platform established by Astro to act as a bridge between businesses and the community, providing SMEs with a presence on e-commerce platforms without any cost, thus paving the way towards a more sustainable business model.
Since its inception, XuanBah! has attracted more than 110 merchants nationwide. Interested local merchants are invited to register their business with XuanBah! by applying online.