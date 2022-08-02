$!Giving students the greatest care

MagnumCares donates RM30k worth in aid to underprivileged students under its Community Support program

A total of 1500 underprivileged students from nationwide schools were chosen to receive school supplies worth RM30,000 under MagnumCares CSR Community Support Program, with the assistance of the Educare Program, an annual charitable project started by Yayasan Maha Karuna since 2001. As schools nationwide welcomed their students back to their compounds, many students faced difficulties in possessing learning items and school necessities to keep up with their studies. MagnumCares continues to engage with schools nationwide by providing learning essentials including school bags and stationeries to underprivileged students who have been deprived of their fundamental right to education due to the lack of learning materials. The school supplies were handed over to representatives from schools by MagnumCares and Yayasan Maha Karuna during a handover photo session.

Datuk Chan Chee Fai, Magnum Group Chief Commercial Officer, said that education is important, and it creates empowerment, and we see this impactful aid as a good channel to help underprivileged students and allow them to pursue their education. As such, it is encouraging to see a dynamic and leading corporate company like us, by giving opportunities to these underprivileged students to pursue their education in their most comfortable manner. “Through this initiative, we aim to help the students to have a positive and bright learning environment and experience by equipping them with essential items. All children should be given a fair chance to succeed in education and we wish to shape a better future for all children.” MagnumCares has been collaborating with Yayasan Maha Karuna for 8 consecutive years (since 2014), contributing over RM250,000 worth of learning essentials to more than 12,000 underprivileged students nationwide. This year, the plight of students from the B40 segment has not been forgotten despite the start of the endemic phase in the country.