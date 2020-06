Many celebrities in the US have posted their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in their respective social media profiles lately.

While well meaning, some of these celebrities and even influencers are said to be supporting the cause just out of performative activism, commonly known as slacktivism.

Performative activism or slacktivism refers to activism done to increase one’s popularity or to avoid backlash for not speaking up rather than genuine care.

Actress Lea Michelle, who played protagonist Rachel Berry in the television show Glee, is one of the perfect examples of performative activism.

Lea Michelle took to Twitter and typed out a supportive message which read, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

No one thought more about it until another fellow Glee actress Samantha Marie Ware called out her former co-star.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD,” Ware tweeted in reply.